7 WWE stars with contracts expiring in 2024

As wrestling promotions look to add talent at the beginning of every year, WWE Superstars sign contracts of varying lengths. The expiration dates of those contracts also vary, as some can expire in the second half of the year.

AEW's growth over the last four years has made those contract situations even more important. The Jacksonville-based promotion is a viable alternative but may not necessarily book every star the same as WWE. Some, like "Timeless" Toni Storm and Jon Moxley, formerly known as Dean Ambrose, get booked atop the card.

Others, like Keith Lee, Andrade El Idolo, Shawn Spears, and Ruby Soho, formerly known as Ruby Riott, experience inconsistent booking. Several current WWE Superstars have deals ending in 2024.

The New Day and the Street Profits have contracts that expire at the end of the year. This article will focus on seven WWE Superstars whose reported deals expire at different times during 2024.

#7. Jinder Mahal could move on in 2024

What is next for Jinder Mahal?

Jinder Mahal's current deal expires in the summer of 2024. Despite splitting time between RAW and NXT, the former WWE Champion has not appeared much in 2023.

Mahal's pace in the ring is similar to Randy Orton's but with less explosiveness. He has led Indus Sher over the last year, but the trio has been used sparingly since being drafted to RAW in the spring of 2023.

The Modern Day Maharaja has been loyal to WWE, so he may ink a new deal. He could also test the waters somewhere like IMPACT Wrestling as it rebrands to TNA Wrestling.

#6. Ricochet has been used well under Triple H

Ricochet has battled Gunther, The Judgment Day, and Logan Paul this year.

Ricochet is one of the most exciting performers in all of pro wrestling. He has won the WWE United States and Intercontinental Championships on the main roster.

His current deal ends during the summer of 2024. The Future of Flight's usage has been better under Triple H as stars have been able to have longer matches rather than seven-minute tussles.

He has several months left to choose, and Triple H will want to keep a star of his unique talents under contract.

#5. Alexa Bliss is currently inactive after giving birth

Alexa Bliss is one of the best mic workers in the Women's division.

Alexa Bliss' deal was set to expire at the end of this year, but she has been out of action since revealing her pregnancy. She recently gave birth and will likely be out of action for a few more months.

Even with some recent additions like Zoey Stark, Kayden Carter, Katana Chance, and Kairi Sane, Bliss is too valuable not to re-sign.

Since Little Miss Bliss is one of the best character actors in WWE, she may look to join Hollywood. If she opts for one more go, time may be added for her pregnancy, causing her deal to expire in 2024.

#4. Drew McIntyre is running wild on RAW

Of all the stars on this list, Drew McIntyre could realistically leave for other opportunities. While he is a two-time WWE Champion, The Scottish Warrior enjoyed a consistent spot in the main event like Seth Rollins or Roman Reigns.

His current deal ends in the first half of 2024, around WrestleMania 40's time. If he is not in a prominent spot come April, fans might be witnessing McIntyre's final run in WWE. A lot could become clearer in the next few months.

#3. Sheamus recently led The Brawling Brutes

The Celtic Warrior has won a lot of titles in his career.

Sheamus is the longest-tenured star on this list, with his contract expiring in the summer of 2024. The Celtic Warrior has been a loyal and trusted veteran. He has missed time recently, causing tension between his stablemates Ridge Holland and Butch.

Since he has been associated with WWE for so long now, he will likely be re-signed at some point. However, if he wants a bigger main-event push, The Celtic Warrior might opt to try his luck elsewhere. Sheamus did say he was unhappy with his usage following his feud with Gunther last summer.

It will all depend on how well he recovers from the shoulder injury he sustained against Edge, now known as Adam Copeland, on August 24 this year.

#2. Seth Rollins and #1. Becky Lynch are WWE's power couple

Both Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch have contracts that expire in June 2024. Rollins has alluded to his body breaking down in feuds since regularly defending the World Heavyweight Championship. He is one of the top stars in wrestling, and his next move could be determined when or if he loses the title.

Like her husband, Becky Lynch is one of the top stars in the industry. She is arguably the top female star as well, making her situation more unique. The Man did recently say that she would never leave WWE for another company.

Lynch may want to have another child, which could determine if she inks a new deal and the length of a potential contract. Whatever happens, WWE cannot afford to lose two of its top stars in the same month.

Which superstar do you think may leave WWE in 2024? Sound off in the comments section below!