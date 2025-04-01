Cody Rhodes opens up about the lessons he learned from John Cena ahead of WrestleMania 41 clash

WrestleMania 41 will see Cody Rhodes and John Cena go head-to-head for the Undisputed WWE Championship. The two quickly became heated rivals, but there was a time when they became good friends. Recently, The American Nightmare opened up about the lessons he learned from the legend.

Cody Rhodes sat down with Complex to discuss his upcoming match with John Cena. He claimed he would make sure Cena didn't win his 17th World Title, but on a personal level, he is very excited.

Rhodes then began reminiscing about his early interactions with The Leader of the Cenation. He recalled how he used to drive Cena around in a rental car and had the privilege of learning "everything under the sun from him."

He recalled how Cena taught him how to do a media morning, check the merch sheets after a show, how to eat and train on the road, and basically how to live.

"Because John is a guy, I drove around in a rental car for two, almost three years, and just got to sit there and drive him and learn everything under the sun from him. From how to do a media morning to how to check in with the merch sheets after the show, from how to eat and train on the road, and how to live," said Cody Rhodes. [H/T Complex]

Rhodes later stated that he could not believe he would now be standing across from him at WrestleMania. It certainly is an incredible twist to their relationship, and it will be interesting to see how it all plays out at The Show of Shows.

Cody Rhodes sent a warning to Travis Scott

The friendship of Cody Rhodes and John Cena is all in the past. They're mortal enemies right now, but Cena isn't the only one with which The American Nightmare has beef. At Elimination Chamber, alongside Cena and The Rock, was Travis Scott.

All three men gave Rhodes a beatdown, but Scott got in some really brutal hits. So much so, that the Undisputed WWE Champion left Toronto with a black eye and a busted ear drum.

So, in the same interview with Complex, Rhodes warned the rapper, suggesting that he was keeping receipts.

It will be interesting to see if Scott gets involved at WrestleMania 41. There have been many hoping to see him wrestle in a match. However, at this point, there is no telling what the future holds.

