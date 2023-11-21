Cody Rhodes pens heartfelt message to fans who believe he "changed independent wrestling"

Cody Rhodes rejoined WWE six years after he was released. A year later, the fans are rallying for him to take the spot from the company's poster boy, Roman Reigns.

Years before he could even think about returning to the global juggernaut wrestling promotion though, he was instrumental in bringing change to the business. All Elite Wrestling was introduced to the world in 2019.

When ES Wrestling recently reposted an old photo on Twitter/X (a list of professional wrestlers) that Rhodes had shared on social media, the 38-year-old responded with this:

"It was just a list at first - but with it I’m very glad we actually walked and not just talked. And I remain very lucky so many good folks followed along," he wrote.

Since making his triumphant return to WWE in 2022, Cody Rhodes finally headlined WrestleMania, among other premium live events. On the other end of the spectrum, AEW stands as a strong rival for the Stamford-based promotion.

Fans have wholesome reaction to Cody Rhodes' journey in the wrestling business thus far

Since he came up short against Roman Reigns at the Show of Shows, The American Nightmare bounced back with two victories over Brock Lesnar. He reportedly replaced John Cena at Survivor Series: WarGames this Saturday night.

The team of Cody Rhodes, World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, Jey Uso will take on The Judgment Day in Chicago, Illinois. There is also word that an additional fifth member will be brought in for both teams.

Check out some fan reactions below:

Fan reactions to Cody's influence in the independent scene of the wrestling business

Rhodes is also favored by many as the frontrunner for next year's WrestleMania main event. He even made a bold statement regarding The Rock potentially taking his spot in 2024. It remains to be seen what the WWE creative has in store for him.

Do you think Cody Rhodes will finally win the WWE World Championship in the coming months? Sound off in the comments section below!

