Cody Rhodes appears to have replaced former WWE Champion at Survivor Series: WarGames, original plans revealed 

Cody Rhodes presumably leads his team at Survivor Series: WarGames this Saturday night, albeit World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins would beg to differ. However, was The American Nightmare, not the original star slotted for the upcoming contest?

Members of the RAW roster are uniting to take down The Judgment Day once and for all inside WarGames. While he was featured on the blue brand Friday nights meddling in The Bloodline business, it seems John Cena was penciled in for Survivor Series.

Per BWE (private account on Twitter/X), John Cena was in talks of joining the team of Rollins, Zayn, and Jey Uso. But with Rhodes' involvement, WWE has faith in the current lineup. This is also because the company managed to sell tickets well despite Cena's absence:

"Cena was discussed to be part of WarGames pre Crown Jewel. All that changed. Cody takes lead they have full faith in the selected group. Specially after selling out Chitown," BWE posted on Twitter/X, via RSN.

Tonight's go-home edition of RAW is highly anticipated as the word on the rumor mill is that one more member could be added to each team. Cody Rhodes even teased this on social media a few days ago.

Dutch Mantell feels it's a do-or-die situation for Cody Rhodes heading into WrestleMania 40

Last year's Survivor Series: WarGames, the main event, had major ramifications for the Road to WrestleMania 39. WWE may be looking to follow a familiar trope this time around, as the hype going into this weekend's premium live event is insane.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's Smack Talk, veteran Dutch Mantell claimed that at WrestleMania 40, The American Nightmare has to dethrone Roman Reigns:

"We're working to WrestleMania 40 with Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns. I would think that if they're ever going to do anything with Cody, he has to capitalize then. The first one - (WrestleMania) 39 - we could work with that. But 40, I think it's Cody's time; he has to take it. And we'll see what he can do there," said Dutch Mantell.

Despite heavy rumors of Randy Orton's return over the last few weeks, fans online are a tad cynical as we inch closer to the go-home edition of RAW. They feel that those convinced that The Viper will be back on WWE TV are going to be disappointed.

