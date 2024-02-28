Cody Rhodes has the perfect reaction as former AEW star shockingly returns to WWE

Cody Rhodes was the first high-profile wrestler to jump ship from All Elite Wrestling to WWE. A few others have followed suit since then, including some who hadn't been in the company before.

The latest name to be added to this list is Shawn Spears. He made a shocking return on tonight's episode of NXT as the man behind the cryptic "Three Faces" vignettes from the past month. He attacked Ridge Holland with a chair, which suggests he will continue his Chairman persona in WWE.

He is good friends with The American Nightmare, with their close relationship being well-documented before. They even had a heated feud in AEW, which featured a scary injury for Rhodes. The 2024 Royal Rumble winner has now reacted to Shawn Spears' return on NXT with a "perfect" one-word message: 10.

Check out Cody Rhodes' tweet below:

This was a reference to his 'Perfect 10' gimmick from his previous run in WWE as Tye Dillinger. He became one of the most popular stars in NXT but couldn't succeed on the main roster. This time, things could be different.

There is already a lot of buzz surrounding Shawn Spears' return. Fans and wrestlers are excited. Cody Rhodes' sister Teil tweeted about it, reacting exactly how he did.

It remains to be seen if Rhodes and Spears will cross paths in WWE this time.

