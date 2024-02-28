The Rock's daughter Ava reacts to massive WWE return after 5 years

Tonight's episode of NXT featured the shocking return of a former WWE Superstar. The brand's general manager, Ava, has commented on it.

Shawn Spears has returned to the company from AEW as the man behind the cryptic vignettes on the Tuesday night show, attacking Ridge Holland with a chair. Formerly known as Tye Dillinger in his previous stint in WWE, The Chairman immediately impacted his comeback.

Ava, the daughter of The Rock, took to Twitter to share how happy she is with Spears' return on NXT. She even referenced his previous 'Perfect 10' gimmick in the tweet:

"10/10 surprise if you ask me," tweeted Ava.

Tye Dillinger used that gimmick to become one of NXT's most popular stars. However, that momentum would not carry over to the main roster following his debut in the 2017 Royal Rumble Match.

Dillinger permanently moved to SmackDown a few months later and spent two years there before asking for his release in 2019.

Hopefully, with Triple H and Shawn Michaels in charge, Shawn Spears has a better chance of succeeding in the company. His return has already garnered much interest from wrestlers and fans alike.

