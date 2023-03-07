Cody Rhodes plans to call WWE legend a day before WrestleMania 39 (Exclusive)

Cody Rhodes has disclosed details about how he is mentally preparing for the most important match of his WWE career so far.

Rhodes recently returned from a seven-month injury absence to win the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble match. The 37-year-old will challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39 on April 1 or April 2.

In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Kevin Kellam, Rhodes outlined the importance of whether he wins or loses at WrestleMania:

"I also don't wanna just beat it over anyone's head, 'Oh my gosh, I'm in the main event of WrestleMania,' because to me, as beautiful and wonderful as that is, it doesn't fully matter to me unless I win, and that's a lot of pressure." [8:08 – 8:24]

Rhodes also revealed that he plans to contact his brother Dustin, fka Goldust in WWE, the day before the event:

"It might be good to talk to Dustin more because Dustin's a very reasonable and down to Earth and wonderful person. I know he'll be one of the only phone calls I make the day before, just because that's the family I have, and I want that love and support and wanna know what they're thinking." [8:26 – 8:47]

Watch the video above to find out Rhodes' thoughts on his recent WWE SmackDown promo segment with Reigns.

Does Cody Rhodes speak to Dustin about his family's legacy?

The American Nightmare's WrestleMania 39 storyline has largely revolved around his late father Dusty. The WWE Hall of Famer mentored several current superstars, including Roman Reigns.

WrestlingMemories @WrestleMemories Cody Rhodes and Goldust celebrate with Dusty Rhodes as they keep their jobs at the WWE after defeating The Shield! http://t.co/Xn7HOGzv1Q Cody Rhodes and Goldust celebrate with Dusty Rhodes as they keep their jobs at the WWE after defeating The Shield! http://t.co/Xn7HOGzv1Q

Cody Rhodes has not discussed his family's legacy with Dustin ahead of WrestleMania, but both men are looking forward to an upcoming A&E Biography episode about their father:

"Dustin and I, we really just speak about everything else because my dad's documentary, it comes out on the 26th, Superstar Sunday, before WrestleMania, and that's something that we're all excited to see and see his foundation kinda kicked off that way," Rhodes said. "It's not something I really talk to him [Dustin] about, what I'm feeling." [7:20 – 7:45]

Rhodes added that he has spoken to WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page (DDP) about his upcoming title bout:

"I talk to DDP a little bit about how I'm feeling, but even in that sense this is a moment that no one in my kind of circle has ever experienced, and I kinda just wanna experience it all, I guess selfishly, myself." [7:52 – 8:07]

The 2023 Men's Royal Rumble winner also discussed the embarrassment he felt after suffering a torn pectoral muscle in 2022.

Do you want Cody Rhodes to dethrone Roman Reigns? Let us know in the comments section below.

See Cody Rhodes live in action with WWE Road to WrestleMania at the BOS Center in Springfield, IL, on Sunday, March 19.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

Cody Rhodes gave us the scoop about his promo war with Roman Reigns where Dusty was mentioned here

Poll : 0 votes