Cody Rhodes posts backstage photo with WWE Superstar who could have "wiped the floor with" him

Cody Rhodes, along with many WWE superstars, has been touring Europe for the past few days. The Undisputed WWE Champion took to his social media handle to share a behind-the-scenes photo with the superstar he thinks could have "wiped the floor with" him, Randy Orton.

The American Nightmare has been on a dream run since his return to WWE a few years ago. He ended Roman Reigns' legendary 1316-day championship reign at WrestleMania XL and more recently successfully defended the Undisputed WWE Title against AJ Styles at WWE Backlash France.

In the post-show Press Conference of the Lyon-based PLE, the Undisputed WWE Champion named Randy Orton as someone he would want to face going forward. He spoke about their history and how The Viper has contributed to his career so far. The former AEW EVP took to his account on X (formerly Twitter) to share a heartwarming photo with his former Legacy stablemate.

Check out The American Nightmare's post below:

Was Cody Rhodes injured at WWE Backlash France?

At WWE Backlash over the weekend, Cody Rhodes was met with his first challenge as Undisputed WWE Champion. He faced AJ Styles in a grueling match that saw both men push each other to their limits. After a lot of back and forth, the two-time Royal Rumble winner was able to hold on to his title and walk out of France as champion.

In the post-show Press Conference, Cody Rhodes looked legitimately injured. He had a mark near his eye and was constantly massaging his shoulder. During the Q&A session, he admitted that The Phenomenal One had "dinged" his shoulder during the match.

Even though he admitted to being a little beaten up, as of this writing, there are no reports that suggest Rhodes is injured and may need to take some time off to recover.