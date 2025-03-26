Cody Rhodes' potential new role in WWE post-retirement predicted by veteran; Triple H connection involved

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes is currently at the peak of his career and is set to face John Cena at WrestleMania 41. Meanwhile, Dutch Mantell has suggested a potential post-retirement role for The American Nightmare within the company 20 years down the line.

The Franchise Player turned heel after winning the 2025 Men's Elimination Chamber Match. He joined forces with The Rock and laid waste to QB1. Since then, John Cena and Cody Rhodes have appeared in promo segments on two separate RAW episodes, engaging verbally but avoiding any physical confrontation.

That being said, on his Story Time with Dutch Mantell podcast, the former WWE manager stated that he believed Cody Rhodes possessed the understanding and patience to eventually take on a booking role in wrestling, potentially replacing Triple H after two decades. Mantell felt the 39-year-old star's comprehension of the business makes him well-suited for such a position.

"I'm going to say this about Cody [Rhodes], I think give him 20 years, you know Triple H gets tired, I think Cody would be the 'booker,' because he understands it that well. And he knows not to rush it, slow it down," he said. [From 50:55 to 51:11]

Dutch Mantell explains why Cody Rhodes and John Cena should not get into a physical fight before WWE WrestleMania

The former Zeb Colter shared his two cents on the segment featuring The American Nightmare and The Cenation Leader on RAW. The veteran discussed this in the same episode of the Story Time with Dutch Mantell podcast.

Dutch Mantell believes that showcasing physicality between John Cena and Cody Rhodes on WWE TV beforehand would diminish the anticipation and paid interest for their championship encounter at The Showcase of The Immortals.

"I think having physicality in either one of those encounters [on RAWs] would have been the wrong thing to do because that's what you want them [fans] to pay to see [at] WrestleMania," he said.

Only time will tell if The American Nightmare will take on the role of a booker, replacing Triple H after 20 years, as predicted by Dutch Mantell.

