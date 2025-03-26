Cody Rhodes & John Cena's confrontation on WWE TV does not need "physicality," veteran explains, before their title match at WrestleMania

John Cena and Cody Rhodes have not exchanged blows during their interactions on the two WWE RAW episodes they've shared the ring, despite The Cenation Leader's shocking attack on The American Nightmare at the 2025 Elimination Chamber. Recently, wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell explained why the two superstars should not engage in a physical altercation before their Undisputed WWE Championship match at WrestleMania 41.

During the Monday night show in Brussels on March 17 and Glasgow on March 24, John Cena blamed the fans for his heel turn. Cody Rhodes responded with a passionate verbal exchange on both occasions, nearly leading to a physical altercation, which didn't materialize.

Speaking on his Story Time with Dutch Mantell podcast, the former WWE manager reasoned that withholding physicality between The Franchise Player and The American Nightmare before WrestleMania would maintain fans' interest. Mantell felt that showing a physical exchange beforehand would lessen the event's appeal.

"I think having physicality [between John Cena & Cody Rhodes] in either one of those encounters [on RAWs] would have been the wrong thing to do because that's what you want them [fans] to pay to see [at] WrestleMania. You want to see, whatever is going to happen between those two. But, if you get it beforehand, it kind of takes the edge off of it. So, they've still got that itch; they want to see them lock up and I think if they have had physicality in there, I think that would have hurt a little bit," he said. [From 48:41 to 49:15]

Bully Ray claims major WWE legend should be involved in John Cena & Cody Rhodes' feud

This week on the red brand, the former United States Champion left no stone unturned to humiliate Ric Flair. John Cena asserted he would surpass the Hall of Famer's record to become a 17-time World Champion and erase The Nature Boy forever from history.

In a recent episode of the Busted Open podcast, Bully Ray claimed that it would be interesting to see Ric Flair involved in the storyline between the two WWE Superstars in some capacity.

"I think it would be very interesting to see Ric Flair involved [in the John Cena & Cody Rhodes feud] in some capacity because to have a Flair and a Rhodes involved in something, not that Ric is going to wrestle," he said.

Only time will tell if The Face That Runs The Place will become the first-ever 17-time World Champion in WWE history by defeating The American Nightmare.

