Massive WWE legend should be involved in John Cena & Cody Rhodes' feud; believes Bully Ray

WWE Superstars Cody Rhodes and John Cena once again came face-to-face on this week's Monday Night RAW. Recently, Bully Ray suggested that a major legend should be incorporated into the feud between Cena and Rhodes leading up to WrestleMania 41.

During his appearance on the March 24, 2025, edition of the red brand, The Face That Runs the Place asserted his intention to ruin wrestling for every fan. He then went on to take shots at Ric Flair.

John Cena promised that he would win his 17th World Title and force the WWE Universe to forget about The Nature Boy. After Cody Rhodes confronted the 47-year-old star, the two were on the verge of a physical altercation but Cena left the ring.

On the Busted Open podcast, Bully Ray claimed that Ric Flair's involvement in the rivalry between The Franchise Player and The American Nightmare would create a compelling narrative, noting the historical importance of the Flair and Rhodes names.

"I think it would be very interesting to see Ric Flair involved [in the John Cena & Cody Rhodes feud] in some capacity because to have a Flair and a Rhodes involved in something, not that Ric is going to wrestle. But to be able to mention a Flair and a Rhodes in the same sentence, where it actually has a realistic chance of happening, as opposed to just some fantasy booking," he said. [From 07:48 to 08:26]

Bully Ray questions why John Cena name-dropped WWE legend Ric Flair during his promo on RAW

Bubba Ray Dudley shared his thoughts on John Cena taking a shot at The Nature Boy. The WWE Hall of Famer discussed this in the same episode of the Busted Open podcast.

According to Bully Ray, The Franchise Player's decision to explicitly drop Ric Flair's name during a championship reference made him wonder if there was alternative motive behind it.

"I found it interesting that he [John Cena] went out of his way to mention Ric Flair. Like, everybody knows. He could have just said 17-time World Champion. He didn't have to mention Flair's name. But he did and I'm wondering why?"

Fans will have to wait and see if Ric Flair will show up on WWE television before the highly-anticipated title match between Cena and Rhodes at The Grandest Stage of Them All next month.

While using any quotes from this article, please credit the Busted Open podcast and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

