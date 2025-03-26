One major thing during John Cena's promo on WWE RAW made a veteran scratch his head

WWE Superstar John Cena made an appearance on the latest episode of RAW in Glasgow, Scotland. Wrestling veteran Bully Ray recently highlighted a detail from The Franchise Player's promo that left him puzzled.

On the March 24, 2025, installment of the Monday night show, John Cena delivered another heel promo. He emphasized his goal of winning the 17th World Championship at WrestleMania 41, vowing to surpass his and Ric Flair's record. Cena also claimed that he would force fans to forget The Nature Boy's legacy.

On the Busted Open podcast, Bully Ray said The Cenation Leader's decision to name-drop Ric Flair instead of just mentioning the world title record prompted him to scratch his head. The WWE Hall of Famer was left wondering about John Cena's underlying motive.

"I found it interesting that he [John Cena] went out of his way to mention Ric Flair. Like, everybody knows. He could have just said 17-time World Champion. He didn't have to mention Flair's name. But he did and I'm wondering why?" Ray said. [From 06:24 to 06:45]

Ric Flair responds to John Cena's shot at him on WWE RAW

In his heated promo on RAW, The Cenation Leader declared that he was going to "ruin wrestling" for everyone. The 47-year-old star further antagonized the Glasgow crowd by referencing the controversial "spinner" championship belt from his past. Cena even said he would retire as WWE Champion and leave fans with nothing.

Ric Flair recently broke his silence on the shot taken at him by The Cenation Leader. During a chat with Mojo Rawley for TMZ Sports, the legend said the odds of John Cena securing another world title were extremely low.

"I'm just glad I'm alive after the life I've led to even hear it. But I've got news for John, they've been trying to get rid of the 'Woo' for 50 years. The 'Woo' ain't going away, neither is Ric Flair, and the odds of him winning the 17th world title are astronomical," Flair said.

Only time will tell if Cena beats Cody Rhodes at The Showcase of the Immortals in Las Vegas to become a 17-time World Champion.

