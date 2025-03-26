Ric Flair breaks silence after John Cena insults him on WWE RAW

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has responded to John Cena, who dissed him on this week's RAW. Cena is trying to break a tie between him and Flair for most world title wins.

In his promo on RAW, which emanated from Glasgow, Scotland, The Cenation Leader took some shots at The Nature Boy. He threatened to ruin wrestling for every fan by winning his 17th world title, which would force the WWE Universe to forget about Flair.

During a chat with former WWE star Dean Muhtadi, more famously known as Mojo Rawley, for TMZ Sports, Ric Flair was asked about his thoughts on John Cena's scathing promo. Flair took the high road, laughed at the remarks, and wished Cena well in his pursuit of history at WrestleMania 41.

"I'm just glad I'm alive after the life I've led to even hear it. But I've got news for John, they've been trying to get rid of the 'Woo' for 50 years. The 'Woo' ain't going away, neither is Ric Flair, and the odds of him winning the 17th world title are astronomical," Flair said. [H/T: Inside the Ropes]

Ric Flair also commented on John Cena's heel turn, calling it the "coolest thing the company could have done." He was even rooting for Cena to win the Men's Royal Rumble match before Jey Uso emerged victorious.

John Cena called himself the last real WWE Champion

In the same promo on RAW, John Cena promised to beat Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41 and become a 17-time WWE World champion. Cena also disclosed his plans for the title once he wins it, calling himself the last real WWE Champion.

"I will win that championship and retire with it. I am taking it home with me, and leaving all of you to create a brand-new toy belt because the real one comes home with me! I will be the last real champion in WWE," Cena said. [10:28 - 10:58]

Cena is currently favored to win the Undisputed WWE Championship and oust The American Nightmare at WrestleMania 41. Some crucial factors could affect the outcome of this match, including The Rock's potential involvement.

