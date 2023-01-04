Cody Rhodes' potential WWE WrestleMania 39 update

WWE has hinted yet again that Cody Rhodes will return soon, with the popular performer now appearing in WWE WrestleMania 39 advertising.

Rhodes has been out since June 2022, recovering from surgery to repair a ripped pectoral muscle during training. He last competed on June 5th at the Hell in a Cell PLE when he faced Seth Rollins in the main event while injured.

After Rollins attacked him, The American Nightmare was removed from TV the following night on RAW. He recently returned to television, appearing via video call on the December 26th edition of the red brand.

During the segment, Rhodes indicated that he doesn’t plan to reignite his rivalry with Rollins when he returns to action:

“Make no mistake about it. Seth and I are not chummy, we’re not best friends. But Seth Rollins is one of the top three wrestlers in the entire world."

“Three matches, not just one but three matches was an honor. Again, we’re not best friends. We don’t exchange Christmas cards, but there’s a bond by battle there with Seth and myself."

“I know he’s probably clamoring for a fourth match, (but) I don’t know if that’s on my radar,” Cody said. (H/T WrestleTalk)

Now that the American Nightmare has moved on from The Visionary and is targeting the Tribal Chief, WrestleMania 39 would be the ideal venue for that moment.

Cody Rhodes is still flabbergasted after his triumphant WWE return at WrestleMania 38

Rhodes left WWE in 2016 to pursue a career on the independent circuit, where he appeared in nearly every major promotion. The American Nightmare thrived on his ventures and even assisted Tony Khan and The Young Bucks in the formation of AEW.

The American Nightmare's return to WWE was very emotional for him and he claimed he never imagined it would be possible. Cody Rhodes has proclaimed that he aspires to attain the one accolade that eluded his father and become WWE Champion. His reappearance continues to astound him.

The former AEW EVP demonstrated his dedication and respect for the company by fighting inside Hell in a Cell with a torn Pectoral Muscle. Rhodes is still out of commission, and it's unclear when he'll be back.

What do you think about Cody's return? Let us know in the comments.

