Cody Rhodes promotes assault from The Rock in new WWE merchandise

Cody Rhodes has revealed new merchandise featuring The Rock ahead of tonight's edition of WWE RAW in San Antonio, Texas.

Last month at the WrestleMania Kickoff press event in Las Vegas, The Rock slapped Cody Rhodes in the face after The American Nightmare insulted Roman Reigns and his family. Ahead of tonight's WWE RAW, Rhodes took to social media to reveal new merchandise of himself getting slapped with the caption "Get ready to learn the lyrics to Kingdom!". Downstrait's song "Kingdom" is Rhodes' official entrance music.

The Brahma Bull appeared on this past Friday's edition of SmackDown and made a major challenge for WrestleMania. He suggested that he team up with Roman Reigns to battle Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes on Night 1. If Rhodes and Rollins win, The Bloodline will be barred from ringside during the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match on Night 2.

Former WWE manager says he wants to be at WrestleMania to see Cody Rhodes become champion

Wrestling legend Dutch Mantell recently shared that he is hoping to get a ticket to this year's WrestleMania XL in Philadelphia.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk show, Mantell shared that he wanted to be in attendance for Night 2 of WrestleMania 40 because of the energy in the crowd. He added it will likely be Cody Rhodes' crowning moment and is looking forward to the fans being sent home happy.

"I would like to get a ticket for that second night because I think that crowd would be electric. I think they would be electric the first night. So I think this is Cody's crowning moment, and I think he will win. The Bloodline disappears, leaves him in the ring, the ring fills up, and everybody is cheering and happy and send'em home that way." [From 16:25 onwards]

Rhodes won the Men's Royal Rumble match this year to earn another match against The Tribal Chief. He won last year's Royal Rumble as well but came up short at WrestleMania 39. Only time will tell if the WWE RAW star can finally finish his story at WrestleMania 40 next month.

