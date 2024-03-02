"I would like to get a ticket" - WWE legend wants to be at WrestleMania to see Cody Rhodes' crowning moment (Exclusive)

WrestleMania is shaping up to be a must-see event following the developments on the latest SmackDown. With Cody Rhodes set to face Roman Reigns again, Dutch Mantell revealed he would love to be at the mega show to witness a long-awaited moment.

The Rock was in fine form on SmackDown as he laid out a challenge for a tag team match, pitting him and Roman Reigns against Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins for Night One. The proposed match has a stipulation that could impact Reigns vs. Rhodes on Night Two, where most expect The American Nightmare to finally dethrone The Tribal Chief.

Dutch Mantell was also interested in seeing Rhodes overcome the odds to finally become a world champion in WWE at WrestleMania.

The former WWE manager revealed on this week's Smack Talk:

"I would like to get a ticket for that second night because I think that crowd would be electric. I think they would be electric the first night. So I think this is Cody's crowning moment, and I think he will win. The Bloodline disappears, leaves him in the ring, the ring fills up, and everybody is cheering and happy and send'em home that way." [From 16:25 onwards]

With The Rock's inclusion in the storyline and Cody Rhodes hopefully winning at WrestleMania 40, Dutch Mantell said WWE had enough material to book shows for the remainder of the year or even more, as they did with the original Bloodline angle.

"They are up and running now (for RAW and SmackDown). This time, they have all their other stuff built up, and they can run off this for the next year... They ran off the Bloodline... for two years, right?" the WWE legend said. [From 17:00 onwards]

Rock is thus far on The Bloodline's side, but we just can't ignore the possibility of The Great One turning on Roman Reigns.

With a massive night-one tag team match expected to be announced soon for the first day, fans are in for a thrilling WrestleMania ride.

