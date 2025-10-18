Cody Rhodes provides crucial details about his next WWE Title defense in the aftermath of loss to Seth Rollins

Cody Rhodes' next WWE title defense will be at Salt Lake City in the company's rare visit to the city. He provided some crucial details about his next title defense in the aftermath of his loss at Crown Jewel 2025.Cody Rhodes suffered a rare defeat at Crown Jewel 2025 when Seth Rollins cheated to beat him. This was a high-stakes match-up for Seth Rollins, who needed to win to keep the respect of The Vision's Bronson Reed, Bron Breakker, and Paul Heyman. As you probably know by now, the win didn't matter as he was taken out on RAW anyway, booted out to write him off TV. Rollins now faces a bad injury that could lead to surgery.Addressing Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes said that while he could say that there is no need for them to face each other anymore, he also knows that's not how it works. This was him teasing another possible match down the line. As for the Undisputed WWE Championship, he said that it runs through Saturday Night's Main Event on November 1st. Jacob Fatu and Drew McIntyre were booked for the main event to determine the #1 contender, but things are expected to change as of this writing.It was reported hours before SmackDown that Jacob Fatu wouldn't be competing in the main event and was thus written off. It will be interesting to see if he does actually appear, but his feud with Drew McIntyre has become a bitter rivalry that will turn into a grudge match sooner rather than later.McIntyre launched a massive assault on Fatu backstage recently, but that wasn't enough to keep the Samoan Werewolf down and out as he came back swinging, looking to provide interest for the previous attack from The Scottish Warrior. It's unclear why Fatu was allegedly written off.