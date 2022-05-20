"We got to talk" - Cody Rhodes publicly calls out WWE on FOX officials, teases SmackDown appearance 

Cody Rhodes has been making headlines since his return to WWE. Currently engaged in a feud against Seth Rollins, The American Nightmare is all set to step back into the Hell in a Cell structure within a few weeks.

Despite being in a feud with The Visionary, Rhodes recently took to Twitter to send a message to WWE on FOX officials. The former Intercontinental Champion wasn't impressed with a graphic that was posted.

Courtesy of his tweet, Rhodes also teased a potential appearance on SmackDown at some point down the line. He wrote:

Yo @WWEonFOX it’s a pleasure to meet ya’ and I look forward to showing up on the blue sometime. But we got to talk about the placement of the profile head here y’all…

Check out Rhodes' tweet below:

Paul Heyman claims he would like to see Cody Rhodes face Roman Reigns

Paul Heyman has been working alongside Roman Reigns for months. The Special Counsel to The Head of The Table has now expressed his desire to witness a very special match.

While speaking on Wrestling Inside The Ropes, Heyman claimed that Rhodes is a box office attraction. He said:

"Absolutely. Cody Rhodes is not only someone with an extensive legacy, my God, he’s son of The American Dream Dusty Rhodes, but he has carved out his own niche. He’s achieved his own accomplishments...he went out on his own. He ‘blazed his own trail.’ He helped create something that completely changed the complexion of the industry. And now he comes back to claim what he feels is his moment and the only way he’s gonna be able to live that moment is to step into the ring with ‘The Tribal Chief’ Roman Reigns. It’s a story that writes itself and Cody Rhodes is a magnificent talent who whether he is or isn’t the son of Dusty Rhodes...He’s that talented." (H/T: POST Wrestling)

Would you like to see The American Nightmare appear on SmackDown and challenge Roman Reigns? Sound off in the comment section below!

