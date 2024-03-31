Cody Rhodes questioning Seth Rollins' loyalty on WWE RAW after The Rock's attack on him last week must happen, says veteran

A wrestling veteran believes Cody Rhodes must question Seth Rollins' loyalty tomorrow on WWE RAW. The legend in question is Vince Russo.

The American Nightmare was engaged in a brawl with Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa backstage when he was brutally attacked by The Rock last Monday on RAW. The Final Boss left the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble winner bloodied in the parking lot. After the segment, many fans wondered why Seth Rollins did not help his WrestleMania tag team partner.

Speaking on his The Brand podcast, Russo suggested that Rhodes should ask Rollins why he did not come to his aid, planting a seed of doubt about The Visionary's loyalty ahead of WrestleMania.

"Where was Seth? That's where you need to go next week. But they won't. You know they won't, bro. You know Cody is not gonna ask the question: where the hell were you? And now really cause some doubt and drama going into WrestleMania. You know they're not gonna go there. They're gonna forget all about it. But as I'm watching this, if you want me to connect the dots, then where was his buddy Seth when he was getting his a** kicked?" [From 05:46 to 06:13]

Check out the video below:

Seth Rollins will defend his title at WWE WrestleMania XL

Cody Rhodes will team up with World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins to fight The Rock and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in a massive tag team match on Night One of WrestleMania XL.

While The American Nightmare will challenge The Tribal Chief for his title on Night Two, The Visionary will also defend his championship against The Scottish Warrior Drew McIntyre.

Nearly a week ago, Reigns and Rhodes had a confrontation on SmackDown. The two questioned the loyalties of each other's partners. On the Busted Open podcast, a WWE Hall of Famer also disclosed that he believes Rollins could betray his partner at WrestleMania, and The Rock could turn on The Tribal Chief as well.

Do you think Cody Rhodes should trust Seth Rollins heading into WrestleMania? Hit the discuss button and sound off.

Please credit The Brand and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.