Cody Rhodes reaches unique milestone outside of WWE

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes' official entrance song has reached a unique milestone on popular music streaming platform, Spotify.

The former AEW star made his return to WWE at WrestleMania 38. The American Nightmare took on Seth Rollins in an epic battle and emerged as the winner. Cody now has his eyes set on the world title, which he promised to win for his father Dusty Rhodes on the RAW after 'Mania.

The 36-year-old's return was enjoyed by fans worldwide. Rhodes second in the search results during the Show of Shows. He was only behind Stone Cold Steve Austin, who dominated the charts. Speaking of milestones, the former champion's theme song "Kingdom" by Downstait has now crossed One million streams on Spotify.

Downstait took to Twitter to share the news with fans and acknowledged the support they had received. You can check out the tweet below:

Downstait @DownstaitBand "Kingdom" just passed 1 million streams on Spotify for 2022!! Thank you guys so much!! "Kingdom" just passed 1 million streams on Spotify for 2022!! Thank you guys so much!! https://t.co/m25X1d3yoY

Cody Rhodes on why he returned to WWE

The former WWE Intercontinental Champion recently revealed what made him return to WWE.

WWE @WWE Drop your dream opponents for @CodyRhodes in the comments Drop your dream opponents for @CodyRhodes in the comments ⬇️ https://t.co/628GghxmRJ

Cody Rhodes appeared on the latest episode of WWE's The Bump and said he wanted to move forward with his career. The American Nightmare also stated that WWE is the best avenue to achieve his future goals.

"It just was time. I just really do not know how to put it other than it really was time. I loved what I had been doing, I am so proud of it. I know people are not living under a rock. I came from another company, I loved everything about it. But I needed to move forward. And I got to elaborate a little on that on RAW which was amazing because I was just able to go out and speak in an unscripted, raw fashion and tell a story about my dad that not everybody knows. That was my original story about wanting to be a wrestler. So [to] be able to tell the world that was very special. There was a lot of fun on Monday," Rhodes said. (19:40 onwards) - (H/T - Sportskeeda Wrestling.)

It will be interesting to see how the former TNT Champion is booked moving forward.

Do you want Cody Rhodes to be a future world champion? Sound off below!

Edited by Pratik Singh