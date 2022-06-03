Cody Rhodes reacts to a fan getting a tattoo paying tribute to him

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes recently shared his reaction to a fan getting his American Nightmare tattoo.

Cody Rhodes has often garnered mixed reviews from fans regarding the placement and style of his neck tattoo. Sone during his AEW days, the tattoo features a skull with a crown in the colors of the American flag.

The former Intercontinental Champion has often garnered backlash from his fans and fellow superstars for the neck tattoo. Last month, Rhodes stated that Vince McMahon never commented anything negative about the tattoo, not even old associates like Michael Hayes and tattoo enthusiast Randy Orton.

The former Intercontinental Champion recently reacted to a Mexican fan's tattoo on Twitter, which paid tribute to The American Nightmare.

"Love it!" tweeted Rhodes.

After WrestleMania 38 and WrestleMania Backlash, The American Nightmare is set to face Seth Rollins for a third time at Hell in a Cell. Last week on RAW, a brawl broke out between the two men after Rollins took shots at Rhodes during his time with AEW.

Story continues below ad

Twitter reacts to fan's tattoo tribute to Cody Rhodes

Many fans took to Twitter to share their reactions to the fan's tribute to The American Nightmare. Some appreciated it:

Story continues below ad

While some were in favor of the tattoo, others mocked the location of the tattoo:

Joe McQuiston @JoeKoolTV @CodyRhodes See Cody it was that easy to get the tat on the arm! @CodyRhodes See Cody it was that easy to get the tat on the arm!

Story continues below ad

One fan even suggested that Rhodes use the logo as face paint:

Macht @MysticMacht @CodyRhodes One of these days you should use the Nightmare Skull as a face paint, it looks pretty bad ass. @CodyRhodes One of these days you should use the Nightmare Skull as a face paint, it looks pretty bad ass. https://t.co/MPwh8M9upt

Story continues below ad

Another fan shared their version of the logo featuring the Mexican flag:

Coming back to WWE, Rollins' vicious assaults on Rhodes over the past couple of weeks seemingly show that he is hell-bent on avenging his previous defeats against Rhodes. Only time will tell which star emerges victorious from the steel structure of Hell in a Cell.

Former WWE star Steve Maclin learns who his Wrestling Showcase opponent is live on the air here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far