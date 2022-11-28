Cody Rhodes reacts to his father's legacy at the 2022 WWE Survivor Series

Former AEW World Champion and current WWE star Cody Rhodes took to social media after Survivor Series WarGames to remember his father, Dusty Rhodes.

The 2022 Survivor Series event featured two WarGames matches for the first time on the main roster. The iconic structure was first envisioned by the legendary Dustin Rhodes, who created the concept during his WCW days in 1987.

However, the WarGames concept was not used by the company until 2017. WWE revived the format for their developmental brand NXT at an event called NXT TakeOver: WarGames in the same year.

The American Nightmare paid tribute to his father on Twitter, thanking him for inventing many concepts that are still used in the world of professional wrestling. He was grateful that The American Dream's fingerprints have remained all over the industry.

"Ha at home, he was all ours. But in the sport, he's got a lot more kids. So many folks he started/mentored & all the concepts he created still being used fought through a decade of bad press from some rags, but seeing his fingerprints and genius shine from the grave is special," Rhodes wrote.

Cody Rhodes' wife, Brandi Rhodes, provides an update on his WWE return

Despite being injured heading into the Hell in a Cell, The American Nightmare put on a once-in-a-lifetime performance. He won the third match in the trilogy against Seth Rollins.

Many fans are hoping for a big Cody Rhodes comeback at the Royal Rumble. In a recent interview, Brandi Rhodes opened up on his condition. Rhodes revealed that she was impressed with her husband's recovery sessions and believed he could make a comeback soon.

"I was really just impressed with how he looks now. He doesn't look like anything happened which is crazy because he had major surgery. So he looks like the same Cody to me. The muscle mass is all there, you know, he looks ready to me, but I'm not a doctor," she noted.

With Cody Rhodes' time on the sidelines about to come to an end, reports suggest that Rhodes has made plans to continue his feud with Seth Rollins upon his return.

Do you think Cody Rhodes will return to Royal Rumble after his injury? Sound off in the comments section below.

