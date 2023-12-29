Cody Rhodes reacts to former WWE Superstar's unexpected exit from his current company, sends six-word message

Cody Rhodes took to Twitter/X to send a message to former WWE star and now-former AEW star Shawn Spears.

Spears has been a part of AEW since 2019. During his time with the company, he also shared screen with Rhodes and was a part of The Pinnacle faction. Spears worked closely with MJF, especially during his feud with CM Punk.

Fightful Select reported that Spears is set to leave AEW and will become a free agent starting January 1, 2024.

Taking to Twitter/X, The American Nightmare reacted to Spears' AEW departure and sent him a heartfelt six-word message.

"Love The Chairman, a great man @ShawnSpears," wrote Rhodes.

Check out Rhodes' tweet below:

Sammy Guevara opened up about Cody Rhodes' final AEW match

Cody Rhodes' last match in AEW was against Sammy Guevara at Beach Break. The two men faced each other in a championship bout match, with Guevara winning the TNT Title by dethroning The American Nightmare.

Speaking in an interview with Insights with Chris Van Vliet, Guevara stated that Rhodes wanted to take things to the next level for their TNT Championship Match. He said:

"He was down for everything, he wanted to do so much craziness. This was his last AEW match I didn't know at that time maybe he knew. But like he wanted to go balls to the wall like the ending, he wanted to do like a superplex to the outside through a ladder and all this. I'm like we got to get up and still climb this ladder and yeah, we ended up doing swanton with the ladder that didn't break, literally broke my back."

The year 2023 has been incredible for Rhodes, who won the Royal Rumble match but unsuccessfully challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

He later went on to team up with Jey Uso. The duo captured the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship.

