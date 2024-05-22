Cody Rhodes reacts to heartbreaking Brandi Rhodes health update

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes has always shown great love for his family, especially his wife, Brandi Rhodes. The Undisputed WWE Champion keeps his fans updated with the happenings in the lives of the Rhodes family. Unfortunately, a recent update about his wife’s health showcased her fragile state.

Brandi Rhodes took to X/Twitter and shared that she had been dealing with sheer pain for over three years. She noted that she had been diagnosed with stage four endometriosis. While this revelation was heartbreaking for the WWE Universe, Cody Rhodes responded to her tweet with a wholesome reaction.

"I just wrote my book It only has 2 lines 'I love Brandi Rhodes -The End,'" Cody Rhodes shared.

The American Nightmare’s message was certainly very loving and supportive. Notably, Brandi Rhodes chose to seek better medical help after getting inspired by the story of The Miz's wife, Maryse Mizanin.

The RAW Superstar had also been facing unexplained pain which many health professionals brushed aside as hormonal imbalances. However, she later met a professional who took her condition seriously and found that she had 11 pre-cancerous tumors in her ovaries and uterus.

Following the example of Maryse, Brandi Rhodes also shared an empowering message and urged all the women reading her tweet to take their health seriously. Fortunately, she is on the road to recovery after her surgery despite such a late diagnosis. With Cody Rhodes by her side, the WWE Universe may soon hear the news of her complete recovery.

