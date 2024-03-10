WWE star Maryse pens heartfelt message following surgery for pre-cancer diagnosis

Maryse Mizanian was diagnosed with a pre-cancerous condition that impacts the ovaries, as disclosed by the WWE star on social media recently.

She underwent laparoscopy surgery, during which the doctor identified and removed eleven implants situated around her uterus, ovaries, and connective tissues in her abdominal cavity.

Earlier today, the 41-year-old former Divas Champion shared a positive update on Instagram. The surgery was successful. The wife of former WWE Champion The Miz expressed his gratitude for the outpouring of messages ever since she let people know about her condition:

"My surgery went well and I'm recovering! I am so beyond appreciative and touched by all your messages," wrote Maryse.

Maryse's Instagram story

Being one of the original 'Divas' of WWE, Maryse had a successful run in the company at a time when women's wrestling often did not get the same amount of television time. She became a two-time Divas Champion between 2007 and 2011. The sports-entertainment giant even ranked Maryse No. 37 among "50 Greatest WWE Female Superstars" of all time in 2021.

The Miz and Maryse talk about how a chance encounter in WWE led to their real-life marriage

Towards the end of her first stint with WWE, Maryse managed Ted DiBease, Jr. It was not until 2016 that she returned on-screen and sided with her husband Miz. Maryse was by The A-Lister's side during his noteworthy Intercontinental Championship reigns in the last decade.

The couple talked to Reel Talker's Jim Alexander two years ago about their first interaction. It was when Maryse was trying out the Divas Search in the mid-aughts. The talent competition was hosted by The Miz at the time:

"Well, when I was talking to you [The Miz] during the Diva Search, I just remember your big blue eyes, so that caught my attention when I got in your face and I was ripping you apart after you told me to stop speaking during the audition because I wasn't giving the answer that people wanted to hear."

She added that before her introduction to the WWE Universe on RAW, the former Divas Champion wanted to make sure The Miz got her name right, which the latter hilariously mispronounced:

"And then I get to the first Monday Night RAW where he had to introduce me on the show. And I always remember you standing in front of me in the gorilla, we call it the gorilla where you stand before going [into the arena] and you sitting in front of me and you were trying to say my name and 'my name is Maryse' [Mah-ree-s]. [The Miz] I said Maryse. [Maryse] He said "Morris'."

The 'It couple' tied the knot on February 20, 2014, eight years after they first met. In the last decade, Maryse has occasionally stepped inside the squared circle to compete. Notably, for mixed-tag team matches alongside her husband.

We at Sportskeeda Wrestling wish Maryse Mizanian a speedy recovery.

