Cody Rhodes reacts to popular WWE star taking a shot at The Rock to support him

The WWE Universe is backing Cody Rhodes in a major way going into WrestleMania XL. The multi-time champion just publicly reacted to a shot fired at The Rock, but this supportive jab came from a top WWE name; not a fan.

The Grandson of a Plumber will team with Seth Rollins to face The Rock and Roman Reigns on Night One of WrestleMania XL. Rhodes will then challenge The Tribal Chief for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on Night Two. Depending on the Night One finish, The Bloodline will either be banned from ringside during the title match, or it will be held under Bloodline Rules. Rhodes is doing media to promote the two dream matches, and today, he appeared on The Pat McAfee Show.

The former AEW EVP received a massive ovation from the crowd, as can be seen below. Fans chanted "Cody!" as McAfee introduced Rhodes as The People's Champion, which has been one of The Rock's nicknames since 1997 when he turned heel and joined The Nation of Domination. Cody took to X later on and reacted to a clip of his ovation from McAfee's audience, declaring that he is honored to be the champion of the people.

"I haven't heard myself called the 'people's champion' like that before... Honored #AmericanNightmare," Cody Rhodes wrote.

Rhodes pulled another shocker on the fans today when he had major praise for Roman Reigns. WWE has not announced when, or if indeed, Rock vs. Rhodes will take place. The blockbuster bout has been rumored for the return to Saudi Arabia, which is expected for late May.

The Rock received permission from 2024 WWE Hall of Famer for nickname

The Rock is feuding with Cody Rhodes during WrestleMania XL season, and there's been a debate over who is the true People's Champion.

The Brahma Bull turned heel during the Attitude Era and did some of his best work with The Nation. He refused to acknowledge the Rocky Maivia name, and began referring to himself in third person, as The Rock. He also declared himself to be The People's Champion, among other monikers.

Rock recently appeared on The Joe Rogan Experience and revealed that he was inspired to use The People's Champion name by boxing legend Muhammad Ali, who is also being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this weekend. The Great One chose to use the name as a way to upset people. He recalled meeting Ali's family at a WWE show in Louisville, KY, while he was using the name.

"Ali's family came to watch, and his wife was there, family, a big group, and afterwards, they were waiting to say hello. When I come back, I say hello to the family, his wife, and say, 'Hey, I just want you to know, if you could let Muhammad know, I call myself 'The People's Champion' in a way to pay homage, out of respect.' And I'm going across the country, and people are sh****ng on me because that's what you want as a heel. I say, 'If you could please tell him, if he doesn't want me to use this, because I know what it meant to him to be People's Champion, I won't.' She said, 'He told me to tell you it's yours,'" The Rock said.

It was also revealed how Rock had met Ali years before he ever got into pro wrestling, thanks to his father, WWE Hall of Famer Rocky Johnson.

