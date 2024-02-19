Cody Rhodes reacts to Triple H's message before WWE RAW

Cody Rhodes is set for a big night on WWE RAW this week, and Triple H has sent a message before it. The 2024 Men's Royal Rumble winner has also reacted to it.

At the 2024 Royal Rumble event, Rhodes outlasted 29 other men and won the match. This gave him the right to challenge for whichever title he chose. Although, at first, it looked like Rhodes was stepping aside for The Rock when it came to challenging Roman Reigns, he thankfully eventually announced he'd be choosing Reigns at WrestleMania. Triple H also confirmed the same.

While he's facing conflict from The Rock on the same matter, he's also facing conflict when it comes to regular appearances on WWE RAW. Drew McIntyre has quickly become a source of problems for The American Nightmare, with him ambushing him at one point in the near-past.

Cody Rhodes will now face McIntyre in a match on WWE RAW this week, as also announced by Triple H on social media. The Game took to Twitter, where he spoke of the match to promote it before RAW.

"One Superstar whose path to #WrestleMania is clear… and another who’ll do anything to clear one of his own. “The American Nightmare” @CodyRhodes vs. @DMcIntyreWWE tomorrow, LIVE on #WWERaw 8/7c."

Cody Rhodes also reacted to the message, indicating he was ready for it in Anaheim.

Cody Rhodes appears to have Triple H in his corner before WrestleMania

Although The Game has not really favored Rhodes beyond the ordinary, The American Nightmare has found support from him all the same.

When The Rock made demands that he fix the situation after Rhodes challenged Reigns at WrestleMania 40, The Game came out on the following SmackDown and let fans know that there was only one person who made decisions in WWE, and it was him, and not The Rock.

The message was clear. He was supporting Rhodes as he confirmed the match for The Show of Shows yet again.

