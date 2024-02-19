Triple H sends a message ahead of blockbuster match between two Royal Rumble winners on WWE RAW

This week's episode of WWE RAW continues the long road to WrestleMania 40, with Triple H booking some massive matches on the show. The Chief Content Officer tweeted a message to hype up one of them.

After the issues between Drew McIntyre and Cody Rhodes over the past few weeks, the former tag team partners will face each other on Monday night. This comes five days before Elimination Chamber, after which they will likely focus solely on their respective 'Mania programs.

Triple H stated that Rhodes' path to The Show of Shows is clear, with him set to face Roman Reigns, while McIntyre is still finding his spot. DM Hunk will likely earn a World Heavyweight Title shot against Seth Rollins, but it isn't guaranteed. The Game's message came with a video package for the match:

"One Superstar whose path to #WrestleMania is clear… and another who’ll do anything to clear one of his own. “The American Nightmare” @CodyRhodes vs. @DMcIntyreWWE tomorrow, LIVE on #WWERaw 8/7c," tweeted Triple H.

Despite how Triple H has promoted this match for WWE RAW, it is unlikely to have a clean winner. Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre cannot afford to get pinned so soon before WrestleMania. Both of them need to be protected ahead of their respective potential world title wins in April, so expect a non-finish.

What else has Triple H booked for WWE RAW this week?

The go-home episode of WWE RAW for Elimination Chamber has been stacked with important matches and moments. The biggest one, alongside Cody Rhodes vs. Drew McIntyre, is Jey Uso's pursuit of the Intercontinental Championship. He will challenge Gunther for the title.

Triple H has tweeted about that match as well. He suggested Main Event Jey might be the biggest threat to The Ring General's record-breaking IC Title reign:

Elsewhere, WWE RAW will feature a Last Chance Battle Royal for the final spot in the women's Elimination Chamber Match. Chad Gable is set to face Ivar, and the entire male contingent of The Judgment Day will be in action. They are up against DIY and Awesome Truth in an eight-man tag team match on Monday night.

What will happen on the final episode of WWE RAW before Elimination Chamber 2024? Leave your predictions in the comments section below!