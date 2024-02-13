The Rock & Roman Reigns to interrupt big-time match? - 4 possible finishes for Cody Rhodes vs. Drew McIntyre on WWE RAW

WWE RAW aired last night on the USA Network. The big show continued the build-up towards Elimination Chamber: Perth, with three qualifying matches taking place. Now, Bobby Lashley, LA Knight, and Liv Morgan are all heading to Perth, Australia, for the big event.

Beyond that, some of the top stars in the Stamford-based company were showcased in big matches and angles. Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins had a memorable segment, as did Rhea Ripley, Becky Lynch, and Nia Jax.

The main event of the show saw Sami Zayn clash with Shinsuke Nakamura. Drew McIntyre interfered towards the end courtesy of his hatred towards Sami, which then led to the two heels beating Zayn down. Cody made the save, which added further build towards Cody Rhodes vs. Drew McIntyre, which has been announced for next week's episode of Monday Night RAW.

The Scottish Warrior vs. The American Nightmare is a premium live event main event-worthy match happening on free TV next week. What might happen when the two stars clash? This article will look at a handful of ways the bout could conclude.

Below are four possible finishes for Cody Rhodes vs. Drew McIntyre on WWE RAW.

#4. Cody Rhodes could win clean ahead of WrestleMania 40

Cody Rhodes at Money in the Bank 2023.

Cody Rhodes is one of the most successful in-ring talents in WWE. Since returning to the Stamford-based company, he has had 27 broadcasted singles matches. Out of those 27 matches, The American Nightmare has won 25.

In fact, Rhodes' only two losses in broadcasted singles matches came courtesy of two of the most pushed WWE performers ever. Roman Reigns defeated Cody at WrestleMania 39, and Brock Lesnar defeated The American Nightmare at Night of Champions by the referee's decision.

Given his incredible win-loss record, Cody will almost certainly defeat Drew McIntyre when they clash on Monday Night RAW next week. If he hits the Disaster Kick or the Cody Cutter, McIntyre will be in a perfect spot to then get hit by the Cross Rhodes.

#3. Shinsuke Nakamura could interfere and help Drew McIntyre win

Shinsuke Nakamura on RAW.

The main event of the latest episode of WWE RAW was a thrilling one. Shinsuke Nakamura battled against Sami Zayn in a rematch from The King of Strong Style's debut in the Stamford-based company for NXT many years prior. Nakamura won their first bout together, and he won on RAW as well.

This time around, however, The King of Strong Style did not win because he was the better competitor. He won because Drew McIntyre interfered and caused a distraction. This allowed for Nakamura to defeat Zayn. The two even engaged in a post-match beatdown on the Canadian babyface.

When Drew and Cody Rhodes clash on Monday Night RAW, a similar story may unfold. The former WWE Champion may have help from an interfering Shinsuke Nakamura. If Nakamura distracts Cody or even blinds him with mist, Drew could hit the Claymore Kick for the victory.

#2. Sami Zayn could make sure Drew loses fairly

Expand Tweet

While the beating from Drew McIntyre and Shinsuke Nakamura was unfortunate for Sami Zayn, it did not go as badly as some would expect. This is because Cody Rhodes made an appearance in front of the WWE Universe.

The American Nightmare fought off The Scottish Warrior and The King of Strong Style. The former WrestleMania main-eventer then checked on Sami, further establishing the bond the two stars have built up over the past year or so on television.

Given that Cody helped Sami in his time of need, the reverse could happen on WWE RAW next week. The Underdog from the Underground could come out and thwart any interference from Shinsuke. Alternatively, Sami Zayn could distract Drew McIntyre, allowing Rhodes to hit his finisher. This would be the perfect payback after what went down on this week's show.

#1. The Rock and Roman Reigns could show up to WWE RAW and ambush Cody Rhodes

Expand Tweet

Cody Rhodes has been in the middle of a lot of drama as of late. He has been feuding with Shinsuke Nakamura and now he has issues with Drew McIntyre. Prior to an unfortunate injury getting in the way of things, The American Nightmare also had a rocky relationship with CM Punk since his return to WWE.

His biggest opposition, however, comes in the form of The Bloodline. Rhodes is set to battle Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL, but he was also slapped in the face by The Rock at the WrestleMania XL Kickoff Press Event. Needless to say, there is a lot of animosity between the two now that The Brahma Bull is back in WWE.

The Rock and Roman Reigns intend to show that their family dominates pro wrestling. As a result, they may storm the ring on Monday Night RAW next week and attack Cody. Doing so could send a message to The American Nightmare, and it would also send one to everybody else in the locker room. The message would be pretty clear that The Bloodline was here to stay.

Are you excited about Cody vs. Drew on WWE RAW next week?

