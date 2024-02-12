Cody Rhodes reacts to WrestleMania 40 teaser trailer

Cody Rhodes just responded to the recent WrestleMania 40 teaser trailer that dropped on Super Bowl Sunday.

Cody has been on the run of his life since returning to WWE at WrestleMania 38. He won the 2023 Royal Rumble and then main evented WrestleMania 39. If that wasn't enough, Cody won the 2024 Royal Rumble again and is now seemingly set to main event WrestleMania 40.

With WrestleMania 40 just a few weeks away, WWE released the teaser trailer for the show which featured The Rock, Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins. The trailer showed all four men involved in an intense staredown, indicating that there could potentially be a tag team match taking place at the show.

Cody Rhodes has now taken to social media to react to the newly released WrestleMania 40 teaser trailer.

"The Showcase of Immortals. 40 years of #WrestleMania."

Check out his tweet here:

The Rock sent a warning to Cody Rhodes

At the WrestleMania XL Kickoff press event, things took a turn for the worse when Cody mentioned the grandfathers of Roman Reigns and The Rock. This earned The American Nightmare a slap from The Great One.

Following the press conference, The Brahma Bull took to social media to send a stern warning to Rhodes.

"I was born into this crazy world and I love every second of it. It’s been decades since pro wrestling has been buzzing like this for WRESTLEMANIA and this has become rare air that we’re all breathing, and it’s very f***ing cool & exciting for us, as wrestlers, our company and most importantly - all our fans. Your hero f***ed around and he found out quick what happens when you talk about our family with disrespect. Lines crossed and blurred - bring it. We don’t toe the mark for no one. Road to Wrestlemania begins…~ People’s Champ," wrote The Rock.

Check out his post here:

It will be interesting to see what role will The Rock feature in at WrestleMania 40 given his recent altercation with Cody.

