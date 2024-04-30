Cody Rhodes received "unbelievable advice" from a Hall of Famer after WrestleMania XL: "I wouldn't expect it from him"

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes has now revealed an "unbelievable advice" he received from a Hall of Famer after defeating Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL.

At The Showcase of The Immortals in Philadelphia, Cody Rhodes finished his story by dethroning The Head of The Table in a "Bloodline Rules" match. Despite the odds not being in The American Nightmare's favor, big names such as Seth Rollins, Jey Uso, John Cena, and The Undertaker made their cameos to help him win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Speaking to Peter Rosenberg on the Cheap Heat podcast, the 38-year-old star opened up about an unexpected special thing that WWE Hall of Famer John Bradshaw Layfield (JBL) suggested after his win over Roman Reigns.

"But he [JBL] actually gave me some unbelievable advice after WrestleMania 40 that of all people—not that I wouldn't expect it from him, but just you're hearing from this person, that person from the top, from all around and then JBL slid in with some really wonderful wisdom. I won't fully disclose, but I'll just give you one thing he said that I thought was really special!'' said Cody.

The 38-year-old added:

''He [JBL] said, 'Try not at this point to focus on any numbers because you've already broken every record that matters,' and I thought, 'Aww, that's exactly what I wanted to hear at the time!'" Cody Rhodes said. [1:48 - 2:29]

The Undertaker makes a bold claim about Cody Rhodes' current character in WWE

As mentioned earlier, The Deadman had a fair share in assisting Cody Rhodes to win the WWE Title. Taker's surprise appearance saw him delivering a massive Chokeslam to The Rock before disappearing into the darkness.

On his Six Feet Under podcast, The Undertaker mentioned that even though The American Nightmare has been portrayed as a babyface character since his return to WrestleMania 38, he gets "heel vibes" from the new WWE Champion.

"I don't know that he [Cody Rhodes] would switch as a champion, but I don't know what the approach would be there. I think he would be a good heel. He gives me heel vibes. I could see him very easily being smug and better than that. Don't get carried away. That's all work, but I can see it. I feel it in his character," he said.

The American Nightmare is set to lock horns with AJ Styles for the Undisputed WWE Title at Backlash France on May 4, 2024. The two men will also come face-to-face on the upcoming episode of SmackDown to potentially clash in a promo battle.

