Cody Rhodes recently offered AEW stars’ parents tickets to WWE

Is Cody Rhodes already helping WWE lure future talents away from AEW?

The American Nightmare returned to the sports entertainment behemoth at WrestleMania 38. He took on and defeated Seth "Freakin" Rollins at the company's biggest event of the year. His move marked the first huge jump from All Elite Wrestling to WWE.

AEW star MJF, whose contract expires in 2024, recently sat down with Brandon F. Walker of Rasslin' to discuss a wide variety of subjects. While discussing the topic of Rhodes, Friedman revealed that Cody recently offered his parents tickets to a SmackDown show while WWE was in New York.

"We still talk sometimes to this day. Cody Rhodes is a sweetheart. He texted my parents and offered them tickets for the Long Island show for SmackDown," MJF revealed. "They couldn’t go. They were busy, but I mean, it was very sweet of him to do. Have you seen his baby? What a cute baby."

Rasslin’ @rasslin



sat down and was scolded for about 26 minutes straight. It was incredible. Also, MJF is most definitely not a fan of



SUBSCRIBE + WATCH: FULL INTERVIEW with THE SALT OF THE EARTH @The_MJF is LIVE on the Rasslin' YouTube Channel! @BFW sat down and was scolded for about 26 minutes straight. It was incredible. Also, MJF is most definitely not a fan of @RealWardlow SUBSCRIBE + WATCH: youtube.com/watch?v=Qrf9Uk… FULL INTERVIEW with THE SALT OF THE EARTH @The_MJF is LIVE on the Rasslin' YouTube Channel!@BFW sat down and was scolded for about 26 minutes straight. It was incredible. Also, MJF is most definitely not a fan of @RealWardlow. SUBSCRIBE + WATCH: youtube.com/watch?v=Qrf9Uk… https://t.co/mbYsQ0G6Tc

Will Cody Rhodes lure MJF to WWE in 2024?

It's no secret that The American Nightmare is close to MJF, as the two had an epic feud in AEW a couple of years ago.

There's always the chance that Cody Rhodes will use his influence to entice several AEW stars to make the jump to WWE when their contracts expire.

MJF has clearly thought about working for WWE as he told Rasslin' that he thought he would have great matches with the likes of Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and The Miz.

"I would imagine. I think me and him would have a tremendous match," MJF said. "I think it would be a friendly competition. I would also love to wrestle Seth Rollins. I would love to wrestle The Miz." [H/T: WrestlingNews.Co]

What do you make of MJF's comments? Do you think that The American Nightmare will be able to lure Friedman away from All Elite Wrestling in 2024? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Got pro wrestling running through your veins? Sign up for our exclusive newsletter right here.

LIVE POLL Q. Will MJF leave AEW for WWE in 2024? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by Brandon Nell