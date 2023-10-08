Cody Rhodes refused to do one specific thing upon WWE return; reveals reason why

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes recently talked about one thing he refused to do upon his return to the company last year.

Rhodes' first WWE stint came from 2006 to 2016. Due to some creative frustration, he parted ways with the company and started performing for different independent promotions. His most notable stint was with AEW. However, The American Nightmare made his much-awaited return in 2022 at WrestleMania 38.

During today's Fastlane Premium Live Event, Rhodes teamed up with Jey Uso to defeat The Judgment Day members Finn Balor and Damian Priest to become the new Undisputed Tag Team Champions.

Following the show, WWE held a press conference during which Cody Rhodes was asked if he already thought about teaching NXT stars at the Performance Center just like his father Dusty Rhodes did.

The American Nightmare said that when he came back to WWE in 2022, he told the creative team that he would never step foot in the Performance Center because it reminded him of his late father.

"My manager can tell you this. When I came back to WWE, I flat out told them I will never step foot in the performance center and the reason was not my dislike of the performance center, [the reason] is he[Dusty Rhodes] is everywhere in there and that's hard, and then I ended up being in the performance center like a month later to do medical or something and I was like okay I went back on that." [36:44 - 37-07]

Cody Rhodes talked about Sami Zayn's growth in WWE

In the same press conference, Cody Rhodes talked about how much Sami Zayn has grown in the Stamford-based promotion and how he has connected with the audience.

"Okay, last year, going into WrestleMania, there was this really strange discussion about 'Oh my gosh, Sami Zayn is so hot, what do we do?' What do we do? That's amazing. He's earned that. He has equity, he has grown, he has connected to the audience, he's connected with you. So, as someone who is trying to be the quarterback, as someone who is trying to be the lead dog, nothing could excite me more than others who also, well, he might be the quarterback. He might be the lead dog. We're talking Seth Rollins, Main Event Jey Uso, LA Knight, I welcome it all," said Cody Rhodes. [33:00 - 33:46]

Fans are eagerly waiting to see what's next in store for Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso as the Undisputed Tag Team Champions.

Do you think The Judgment Day will come after the titles again? Let us know in the comments section below.

