Cody Rhodes responds to Bloodline member's promo from WWE SmackDown

The Bloodline member Paul Heyman addressed Cody Rhodes, The Rock, and CM Punk during this week's episode of WWE SmackDown, themed New Year's Revolution. Taking to social media, Rhodes reacted to Heyman's comments.

Last year at WrestleMania 39, The American Nightmare was unsuccessful in his attempt to dethrone Roman Reigns and win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Taking to Twitter, Rhodes posted his famous eavesdropping GIF as he responded to Heyman's comments from SmackDown: New Year's Revolution.

Check out Cody Rhodes' tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Cody Rhodes opened up about losing to Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania 39

After losing to Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania 39, Cody Rhodes opened up about his unsuccessful attempt to dethrone The Tribal Chief.

While speaking to Robbie Fox of My Mom’s Basement, Rhodes explained how he motivated himself to get back on track.

Cody Rhodes said:

"I was just sitting there [in the ring] with my hands draped across my knees and you can see me telling myself, I verbally told myself to get up. And the only thing I learned from being in a WrestleMania main event, I know everybody was like, 'Oh my gosh, WrestleMania main event,' 'hardest match to get into,' 'Oh, your dad never did that,' all that stuff."

Expand Tweet

Rhodes went on:

"The only thing I learned was well, I gotta get back. I gotta get back and I gotta win. I can't call it, I gotta win. That was bittersweet, I mean more bitter than anything. The only thing I was trying to do was look at as many fans as I could and let them know it'll be okay. It was a very tense, awkward, cold feeling at WrestleMania 39, so it opens up opportunities for WrestleMania 40 perhaps to be a different feeling."

Cody Rhodes has entered the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match and is hoping to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship once again at WrestleMania 40.

Would you be interested in Rhodes vs. Reigns II? Sound off in the comments section below!