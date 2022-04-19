"They don't know what happened"- Cody Rhodes opens up about the story of his return to WWE

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes recapped his return to the company while sharing insights on the mistakes made by the pro wrestlers in their journey.

The American Nightmare returned to his old hunting ground after six years at WrestleMania 38 after becoming a top star onscreen and an Executive Vice President in AEW. He defeated Seth Rollins at The Show of Shows.

Speaking about this big return on this week's Out of Character podcast with Ryan Satin, Cody detailed that wrestlers often make the mistake of expecting too much from the fans.

"Wrestlers always make the mistake of thinking the world revolves around them," said Cody. "[They] Think that every fan is going to know every detail that's in our mind and every memory and every goal and every moment. Sometimes just through the patchwork of interviews and stuff like that, they form this perception of you, who you are and even your on-screen stuff, and that's understandable." [9:30 - 9:50]

The American Nightmare added that he loved his return at WrestleMania and felt like fans understood the reason for his return.

"I was very satisfied at WrestleMania. I felt like everyone did understand my story. Maybe they don't know what happened and why I left, but it wasn't about why I left AEW, it was about why I was returning to WWE. And that was very satisfying and it really filled up my heart because it was incredibly real," Cody added. [9:51 - 10:17]

Upon his return, the former Intercontinental Champion made it clear that he wants to accomplish his father Dusty Rhodes' unfulfilled dream and become the WWE Champion.

On Monday Night RAW, Cody Rhodes faced Kevin Owens after Seth Rollins informed The American Nightmare that he would choose a surprise opponent for him.

However, Rollins' attempt to give Cody Rhodes a taste of his own medicine fell short as the former AEW star picked up the victory via a count-out. Rhodes' victory, however, was short-lived as The Visionary attacked the former after the match.

The two will face off for the second time at WrestleMania Backlash, where Seth Rollins will be more determined than ever to avenge his loss from The Show of Shows this year.

