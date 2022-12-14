Cody Rhodes returning to WWE seemingly named most liked moment of 2022

The WWE Universe seemingly liked Cody Rhodes' return at WrestleMania more than any other moment in the company this year.

The American Nightmare returned at WrestleMania 38 as former CEO Vince McMahon's selection to face off with Seth Rollins. He defeated The Visionary at the biggest show of the year and went on to defeat Rollins two more times in 2022.

The American Nightmare tore his pectoral muscle ahead of Hell in a Cell 2022 but somehow managed to wrestle in the match. He defeated The Visionary inside the structure, but Rollins attacked him on the following RAW to write Cody off of television as he recovers from injury.

Popular wrestling Twitter account Wrestle Ops has pointed out that Cody's return is WWE's most liked in-real-time moment of the year on Twitter at over 87,000 likes.

"@CodyRhodes’ unforgettable return at WrestleMania 38 was @WWEs most liked tweet in 2022 for an in-real-time moment. At over 87,000 likes," tweeted Wrestle Ops.

Jim Cornette on if Cody Rhodes leaving AEW for WWE was the right choice

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette recently discussed Cody Rhodes' exit from AEW and the perfect timing of The American Nightmare's arrival at WrestleMania 38.

Speaking on the Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru podcast, the 61-year-old noted that Cody's run with AEW was receiving harshly negative reactions towards the end, but claimed that the timing was perfect for him to jump ship.

"Remember Cody was about as popular as cr*tch rot there at the end with that audience and I, you know, I know they were gonna play with it in some respect, had he stayed they'd have done something. But if he hadn't got hurt he walked right into the perfect spot in the WWE when they most needed him, and he was over-performing in that." (1:31 - 1:56)

The Stamford-based company went through massive changes in 2022 but still firmly hold its spot as the number one wrestling promotion in the United States. It will be interesting to see how fans react to Cody upon his return.

