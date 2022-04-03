"It was pure jealousy" - Cody Rhodes reveals why he faced Seth Rollins at WrestleMania

Returning star Cody Rhodes has come clear on the final reason for him going against Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 38. Fans saw the epic return of Rhodes to WWE tonight at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Cody was revealed to be the mystery opponent for Seth Rollins. From the starting bell, fans had high expectations from the match, and the two top superstars didn't disappoint. The closing spots of the match saw The American Nightmare turn the tides on Seth Rollins and pay an honorable tribute to his late great father, Dusty Rhodes, with a Bionic Elbow.

In the post-WrestleMania Media Scrum, Cody revealed that his motivation for facing Seth Rollins was because he was jealous of his father treating the latter like his kids. It's been documented that Dusty was a big fan of Rollins during his time in NXT and taught him like his kid.

“I hated ‘Dusty’s kids.’ It was pure jealousy, it was unfair, but I did." Cody Rhodes added, “I feel like it couldn’t have been anyone but Seth and I don’t think it’ll be the last one.”

Cody Rhodes reveals what he wants Triple H to know

Cody Rhodes hasn't been shy of taking shots at The Game's in his six-year absence from WWE. He most famously destroyed a throne with a sledgehammer at AEW Double or Nothing in 2019.

After his match against Seth Rollins, Cody revealed in an interview with David Shoemaker of The Ringer Wrestling Show that HHH came to see him last before he went on to make his entrance. It seems Rhodes holds Triple H as one of the most influential people in his life and even talked the latter being his favorite wrestler.

"It's no secret Triple H is my favorite wrestler ever even though I destroyed his throne and bad-mouthed him to the end of the earth. He was the last person I saw before I went out there. If he never knew he was my favorite wrestler, now I have to tell him. The pedigree itself. Everything. Even the stuff I messed up, I wouldn't change," said Cody. [H/T Fightful]

After his return to WWE at WrestleMania Saturday, it remains to be seen what's next for Cody in the company. He could continue his feud with Seth Rollins or move in a new direction.

