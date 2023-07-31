Cody Rhodes reveals favorite match since WWE return

Cody Rhodes recently revealed his favorite match since returning to WWE last year.

Rhodes returned to the Stanford-based promotion at WrestleMania 38 in Dallas as Vince McMahon's handpicked opponent for Seth Rollins. The American Nightmare and The Visionary had a terrific rivalry last year, with Cody winning all three of their bouts against each other. Cody Rhodes' tore his pectoral muscle heading into their match at Hell in a Cell 2022 but somehow managed to emerge victorious.

The former AEW star battled Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles. Many fans hoped to see the veteran "finish his story," but it was not meant to be. Solo Sikoa interfered, and Reigns was able to capitalize to retain the title.

A wrestling fan recently asked Rhodes what his favorite bout was since his return to the company, and he gave an interesting answer. He claimed that his favorite match was his next one.

"My next one," replied Rhodes to the fan on Twitter.

WWE star Cody Rhodes on how his life changed after the birth of his daughter

Cody Rhodes has had many changes occur in his life in recent years, but none more impactful than the birth of his daughter, Liberty.

Before returning to WWE, Cody Rhodes helped launch All Elite Wrestling in 2019. He and his wife, Brandi Rhodes, were executives in the company as well as performers. The 38-year-old departed AEW as a heel, but he has become one of the babyfaces of WWE since his return at WrestleMania 38.

Rhodes answered another wrestling fan's question today on social media. He was asked how being a father has changed his life, and the former Intercontinental Champion admitted that he became much more professional since having a child.

"Personally it has been the ultimate gift and I adore Brandi & Princess Libby, almost can’t describe it. Professionally when she was born I lost my capacity for bs and games, became a blunt straight shooter ha," he tweeted.

Professionally when she was born I lost my capacity for bs and games, became a blunt straight shooter ha Personally it has been the ultimate gift and I adore Brandi & Princess Libby, almost can’t describe itProfessionally when she was born I lost my capacity for bs and games, became a blunt straight shooter ha twitter.com/cory_hays407/s…

Despite the heartbreaking loss at WrestleMania 39, Rhodes is still one of the most popular superstars in the company and has a marquee match against Brock Lesnar at WWE SummerSlam in Detroit. It will be interesting to see if Rhodes can conquer The Beast at the premium live event on August 5.

