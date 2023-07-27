Person who pushed Cody Rhodes to wrestle Seth Rollins at Hell in a Cell despite torn pec revealed  

Cody Rhodes has had some captivating rivalries since returning to WWE at WrestleMania 38 last year. His feud against Seth Rollins propelled him to stardom in no time.

The two men had a trilogy that culminated in a Hell in a Cell match. That night, The American Nightmare wrestled The Visionary with a torn pectoral muscle and surprisingly prevailed over him for a third consecutive time to end their saga.

Speaking to the Chris Van Vliet podcast, Brandi Rhodes detailed her conversation with Cody Rhodes when he learned about his ruptured pec:

“So it’s so disappointing on my part because he called and he said to me, ‘Don’t panic.’ And immediately I thought the baby fell, something happened there at the hospital. So I went, ‘Oh my God, what? Just tell me, just tell me.’ He goes, ‘I think I tore my pec,’ and I said, ‘Oh, thank God. You’ll be fine! The baby though!’ Then, of course, I was like, ‘Did you really tear it? Are you sure you know?’ And yeah, he had torn it.”

The former Chief Brand Officer of AEW added that she was the one who pushed Cody Rhodes to wrestle at Hell in a Cell after consulting with Doc Amann:

"I was that person that wanted him to. And I did check with Doc Amann, to make sure that I was giving sound advice because I was like, ‘Well, if nothing really worse can come of the situation, if you feel okay with it, then I’m giving my blessing too.’ So yeah, I mean, I was a performer. So I know I know the feeling like if you can, you want to make it happen and those people are counting on you. And you know, people bought tickets for the show, to see the main event with Cody and Seth. So yeah, if you can do it, do it.” (H/T - Inside The Ropes)

Cody Rhodes' wife, Brandi Rhodes, has retired from pro wrestling!

Despite recent speculation that Brandi Rhodes would be involved in WWE in some capacity, the former announcer has officially called it quits on her in-ring career.

The 40-year-old star has made it clear that she's done as an active competitor:

"You know, not as an active competitor. For sure. [You've retired as a wrestler?] Yeah, I mean, it was really anticlimactic. But yes, I did. I just said you know what? Okay, well, we are either gonna do this the Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins way. And they are amazing for doing it, because I can't. It just was too hard, well not too hard, but just something that I just didn't think would be the best for the family," she said.

However, Brandi Rhodes is open to the idea of returning to WWE if Cody Rhodes needs her. Only time will tell whether that happens or not. But as of now, The American Nightmare is gearing up to face Brock Lesnar at the Biggest Part of the Summer on August 5th in Detroit.

