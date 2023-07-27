Cody Rhodes could complete incredibly rare feat at WWE SummerSlam, the wrestling world is convinced

Cody Rhodes has to constantly prove himself worthy of holding the top prize in the wrestling business - the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship - currently under Roman Reigns' possession. Perhaps his biggest test to date is the upcoming blockbuster showdown against Brock Lesnar at Ford Field on August 5 in Detroit.

There was some disappointment among viewers following his monologue promo on WWE RAW this past week. While it was of top quality, the entire segment had a been-there-done-that feel to it. Plus, the reveal of the rumored addition of a stipulation to the third chapter in the Lesnar vs. Rhodes rivalry was held off.

With only the go-home edition of the red brand left to sell their clash, a section of the fanbase are skeptical about whether a stipulation will be added. However, they are convinced that Rhodes will be getting a decisive victory, perhaps in the form of a submission win.

Brock Lesnar has only tapped out two times in his entire pro-wrestling career, and it happened during his first run between 2002 to 2004. Kurt Angle and the late Chris Benoit were the ones who achieved this incredible feat.

Will Cody Rhodes do the unthinkable? Will the live crowd at Ford Field in Detroit witness The Beast finally submit to The American Nightmare? One can never be certain, but a section of the diehard fans sure as hell is.

Check out what they have to say below:

Michael Guzman @Michael_Guzman1 @reigns_era Hope it's something different like a Texas Bull Rope Match,or a Falls Count Anywhere Backstage Brawl,and not just a normal match,The American Nightmare gets the big victory by submitting Brock!!

Micah Rose @realmicahrose @reigns_era Match ends due to referee stoppage after Cody takes things too far. The only ideal for this match to end. Unsanctioned match.

However, some would like to see Brock Lesnar prevail as the legendary star - now known off the record among the WWE Universe as Mr. SummerSlam - has not won a match on the show since 2017.

Bully Ray wants Cody Rhodes to tap out Brock Lesnar at WWE SummerSlam

The Attitude Era star has been advocating Rhodes to submit Lesnar in their blowoff match since the feud kickstarted on a high in Puerto Rico.

While The American Nightmare busted the veteran open and rolled him up for the win, The Beast returned the favor by forcing the former to pass out to the Kimura Lock in Saudi Arabia.

Speaking on Busted Open, Bully Ray stated that if Cody eventually faces Roman Reigns, he needs a remarkable victory under his belt. A submission win over The Beast Incarnate is all the argument he needs to challenge The Tribal Chief again, according to the former WWE star:

"I like the tapping," Bully said. "To see Brock tap is a big, big deal."

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Who should pick up to win during Brock Lesnar vs Cody Rhodes 3? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/rjnx75Jh8y

WWE reportedly wants Brock Lesnar to remain with the company until at least WrestleMania 41, as the show is rumored to take place in Minneapolis, Minnesota, close to Lesnar's hometown.

The ex-UFC mauler is billed from here as well. Thus, it makes sense if he hangs up his boots on The Grandest Stage in 2025.

Do you see a stipulation being added to Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes III at SummerSlam and/or The Beast tapping to The American Nightmare? Sound off in the comments section below.

