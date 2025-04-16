Cody Rhodes reveals full-circle moment from AEW to WWE in Las Vegas

Cody Rhodes is back in Las Vegas for WrestleMania 41 as the Undisputed WWE Champion. The former AEW EVP visited Sin City with Tony Khan's company several times. Now he's drawing criticism from AEW fans and praise from the WWE Universe for curious new remarks.

Ad

The American Nightmare defeated brother Dustin Rhodes at AEW Double Or Nothing on May 25, 2019, from the MGM Grand Garden Arena. The seventh contest on the nine-match card was a 23-minute blood-bath. Now Cody is back in The Neon City to headline the 41st annual WrestleMania against John Cena in the wrestling legend's final match on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Rhodes landed in Las Vegas today to kick off WrestleMania 41 Week. While cruising the Vegas Strip in his personal tour bus, the inaugural AEW TNT Champion took to his Instagram Stories to recall how his wife, Brandi Rhodes, helped with the limited marketing for AEW's first-ever event. Cody pointed to how there are WWE signs all over the city, and then the son of Dusty Rhodes declared this to be a full-circle career moment

Ad

Trending

"Always like to make history when in the desert [slot machine emoji] Fun story: for my match with Dustin and the OG DON years back, Brandi and team did the promotion/marketing large assets and such like billboards... we were conservative with spending though (minus the diamond wall at MGM), so we only did a few... seeing all the ones we passed on now lit up with wrestlers' faces ... Full circle. Let's keep going," Cody Rhodes wrote in the screenshot below.

Ad

John Cena's last PPV's name revealed by Kurt Angle? More details HERE

Screenshot of Cody Rhodes' post to Instagram Stories (Photo Credit: Cody Rhodes on Instagram)

WrestleMania will mark the fifth Cena vs. Rhodes televised singles bout. Cena won their first by DQ in September 2009, won an Elimination Chamber qualifier five months later, and won clean again in January 2013. Their last one-on-one match saw Cena retain the United States Title over Stardust in April 2015.

Ad

Cody Rhodes set for WWE SmackDown

WWE will invade T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday for the go-home SmackDown. John Cena has been announced for his final WrestleMania SmackDown special.

Big Match John is confirmed to appear on SmackDown this week. While Cody Rhodes has not been officially announced, he is scheduled to appear based on listings from the WWE and arena websites. It's expected they will appear early in the show so they can get to the Hall of Fame induction ceremony with plenty of time.

Ad

Roman Reigns is also advertised locally for SmackDown. The announced lineup is as follows: John Cena returns, Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, WWE Tag Team Champions The Street Profits defend against The Motor City Machine Guns, The Green Regime vs. Zelina Vega, Katana Chance, and Kayden Carter.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Marc Middleton Marc Middleton is a writer from North Carolina, USA. He is currently in his first year at Sportskeeda as a contributor to the WWE section.



Marc began roaming the online world of wrestling in 1997, and has worked in the IWC since 1998-1999. He spent most of the past 15 years working for the biggest independently owned sports entertainment websites.



Marc enjoys free timing in his free time. He lives with the most beautiful girl in the world, and they plan to never have kids, but they are blessed enough to have the best dog in the world who just had his 15th birthday. Know More