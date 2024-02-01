Cody Rhodes reveals historic grudge he holds against popular WWE Superstar

Cody Rhodes has revealed that he holds a legendary grudge against one of the most popular WWE Superstars in the company.

The American Nightmare did the unthinkable this past Saturday night and won the Men's Royal Rumble match for the second year in a row. He returned from injury as the 30th entrant last year and eliminated Gunther to win the bout. He was entrant 15 this year and threw the Intercontinental Champion over the top rope once again. Rhodes then sent Punk flying over the top rope to win the match and will reveal who he will be facing at WrestleMania 40 this Friday night on WWE SmackDown.

In an interview with Sean Ross Sapp published on Fightful Select, Rhodes revealed that he lost to R-Truth 42 times while performing as Stardust.

R-Truth made his triumphant return at Survivor Series 2023 and has convinced himself that he is part of The Judgment Day. Rhodes noted that most WWE fans love Truth, but part of finishing his story is defeating the 52-year-old to get revenge for all the losses he gave him back in the day.

WWE RAW star R-Truth reveals Cody Rhodes' weakness

R-Truth disclosed the one weakness in Cody Rhodes' game ahead of WWE Royal Rumble 2024.

The former United States Champion has been actively driving The Judgment Day insane on RAW since his return. He missed over a year of action after suffering a torn quad in November 2022 but has been welcomed back with open arms by the WWE Universe.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter ahead of Royal Rumble 2024, R-Truth noted that Cody Rhodes' only weakness is that he cares too much. The veteran added that his strength is that he is the son of The American Dream Dusty Rhodes.

"Cody's weakness is he cares. He give a da*n. And his strength is, he's the son of of a legendary late Dusty Rhodes. He came into this business, he was born into this business... He has roots in this business." [From 04:15 onwards]

You can check out the full interview below:

The wrestling world wanted to see Cody Rhodes finish his story against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 last year in Los Angeles, but it was not meant to be. It will be interesting to see if Rhodes can capture a title at WrestleMania 40 later this year in Philadelphia.

Would you like to see Cody Rhodes challenge Roman Reigns again or battle Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40? Sound off in the comments section below.

