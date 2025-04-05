Cody Rhodes reveals one thing he did at WrestleMania 40 that he will not do at WrestleMania 41

WrestleMania 40 was an event to remember for Cody Rhodes. It was at Lincoln Financial Field this time last year that he finished his story. However, there is one thing from that historic weekend that he will not be repeating for WrestleMania 41.

Recently, the Undisputed WWE Champion appeared on the Mostly Sports podcast. There, he spoke about a variety of different things, including his current rivalry with John Cena. In relation to this, he was asked about being attacked at the Elimination Chamber.

While discussing the same, he pointed out that he was hit with his own Rolex. With that in mind, and since Rhodes brought it up, the podcast's host, Brandon Walker, wondered if The American Nightmare gifts watches to the hosts of the podcasts he goes on.

This was, of course, a reference to the WrestleMania 40 weekend, where Cody Rhodes famously gifted Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and The Rock gold Rolexes. However, he revealed that those days are behind him, and he simply cannot afford to give such gifts, simply because of how costly it is to do so.

"My Rolex giving...gift-giving days, I do believe are behind me. Only because that's a costly habit," revealed Cody Rhodes. [From 07:58 - 08:08]

Rhodes later suggested that he could potentially bring the habit back, but as of now, it is not an option. That being said, it is unlikely that he will gift John Cena a Rolex because, as mentioned earlier, he'd probably end up being attacked with it.

Cody Rhodes had a huge disagreement with John Cena backstage

As of this writing, everyone knows that Cody Rhodes and John Cena are beefing on-screen. However, that is only for the cameras, which leads many to wonder what their relationship is like backstage.

Well, while there is no news on that front right now, The American Nightmare recently revealed that he and John Cena did have a huge disagreement. Speaking on the Pardon My Take podcast, Rhodes revealed that he and Cena disagreed about his character.

He claimed that Cena felt that Rhodes' character was not authentic enough, at least when compared to his own.

Of course, Rhodes did not agree, believing he had put in the work and was confident about who he was as a wrestler. Nevertheless, these tidbits of information are interesting to note and add more depth to their ongoing feud.

