Cody Rhodes reveals major backstage disagreement with John Cena

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes recently shared a major backstage disagreement he had with John Cena. The American Nightmare will be defending the title against Cena at WrestleMania 41 later this month.

In an interview on the Pardon My Take podcast, Rhodes revealed that he had a backstage disagreement with John Cena about his character. The Cenation Leader claimed that Rhodes wasn't authentic enough, and the 39-year-old disagreed. Cody Rhodes noted that he believes he has proven to be authentic over the years.

"One of the biggest disagreements John Cena and I have had, and we had this disagreement behind the scenes, and we had this disagreement right in front of the camera. He feels that I'm not authentic enough, or as authentic as he was. I think at this point, I'm pretty confident in who I am, and I feel like I've got a proven track record," said Cody Rhodes. [From 0:01 - 0:21]

Cena won the Men's Elimination Chamber match to earn a title shot at WrestleMania 41 and turned heel to align with The Rock at the PLE last month. The champion planted Cena with a Cross Rhodes this past Monday night on WWE RAW.

Ex-WWE employee reacts to Cody Rhodes and John Cena's segment on RAW

Vince Russo recently commented on Cody Rhodes getting the better of John Cena this past Monday night on RAW.

Speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast, the former WWE writer noted that he had seen several matches where it had taken the champion multiple Cross Rhodes to defeat his opponent. Russo stated that he didn't believe Cena being hit with the move once should have kept him down.

"How many matches have we seen where it takes Cody four or five Cross Rhodes to beat his opponent? We've seen that numerous times. So you can't expect me to believe he's hit John Cena with one and Cena is dead. Not when it's taken four-five to beat other people." [From 3:58 onwards]

You can check out the video below:

Cena turned against the WWE Universe after becoming the number one contender and claimed that he had been in an abusive relationship with fans for 25 years. Only time will tell if the 47-year-old can defeat Cody Rhodes at WWE WrestleMania 41 to become champion.

