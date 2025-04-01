  • home icon
  WWE missed a glaring issue with Cody Rhodes and John Cena's shocking segment, according to wrestling veteran (Exclusive)

WWE missed a glaring issue with Cody Rhodes and John Cena's shocking segment, according to wrestling veteran (Exclusive)

By Prityush Haldar
Modified Apr 01, 2025 09:51 GMT
Cody Rhodes planted John Cena on RAW this week [Image: WWE.com]
Cody Rhodes attacked John Cena on RAW this week [Image source: wwe.com]

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes got the better of John Cena during a physical exchange on RAW. However, former WWE head writer Vince Russo has one small problem with how the segment played out.

Tensions were high this week as John Cena and Cody Rhodes were face-to-face in the ring. The two stars attacked each other verbally. Cena taunted Rhodes' past in AEW, while The American Nightmare lashed out at his challenger for leaving WWE to pursue a career in Hollywood. The confrontation escalated when Rhodes planted the 16-time World Champion with a Cross Rhodes.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo questioned the credibility of Rhodes taking out Cena with one Cross Rhodes. He pointed out how The American Nightmare needed to hit his finishing maneuver several times on his opponents during a match to take them down. Hence, the veteran writer found it unrealistic that a single Cross Rhodes could incapacitate Cena so easily.

Russo felt the ending to the segment could have been more convincing.

"How many matches have we seen where it takes Cody four or five Cross Rhodes to beat his opponent? We've seen that numerous times. So you can't expect me to believe he's hit John Cena with one and John Cena is dead. Not when it's taken four-five to beat other people." [From 3:58 onwards]
Cody Rhodes made a huge statement by planting Cena on the mat with the Cross Rhodes. With WrestleMania just a few weeks away, it will be interesting to see how The Cenation Leader responds to this attack.

If you use quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Edited by Pratik Singh
