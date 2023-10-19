Cody Rhodes reveals popular family member recently required surgery

Cody Rhodes recently shared with his followers on social media that one of his family members underwent surgery.

Rhodes has been with his wife Brandi since 2011, with the couple getting married two years later. They have one daughter, Liberty Iris, born on June 18, 2021. The Rhodes family also has a white Siberian husky named Pharaoh.

They have had the blue-eyed dog since 2011 and he has been featured on both AEW and WWE programming. The American Nightmare even considers Liberty and Pharoah his two "best friends" in the world.

In one of his Instagram stories, Cody revealed that Pharaoh underwent surgery to remove some of his teeth. Fans of the family should not get worried because Pharaoh was back to his normal self in no time.

"Surgery today for the legend - lost some teeth but still his normal grizzled/cheerful self," Cody wrote.

Cody Rhodes shared this in one of his Instagram stories.

Cody and the entire Nightmare Family currently live in Atlanta, Georgia. Brandi recently launched her own yoga and pilates studio called Naked Mind which is located in Roswell, Georgia.

Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso lost the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships

Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso's reign as Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions lasted just nine days. They won the titles from The Judgment Day's Damian Priest and Finn Balor at Fastlane.

Cody and Jey were able to defend the championships twice before ultimately losing them to Priest and Balor this past Monday on RAW. Jimmy Uso showed up to give an assist to The Judgment Day as he kicked his twin brother in the head.

Balor took advantage of the attack to hit Jey with a Coup de Grace for the title victory as The Judgment Day celebrated to end the show. It will be interesting to see if Jimmy's actions will help get in the good graces of Roman Reigns this Friday on SmackDown.

Will Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso get a rematch for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships at Crown Jewel? Share your thoughts on the title change in the comments section below.

Recommended Video John Cena's weirdest WWE matches