Cody Rhodes reveals shocking backstage nickname his "enemies" have for him 

WWE star Cody Rhodes has revealed how some people perceive him backstage. The 39-year-old star is currently the Undisputed WWE Champion.

On March 30, WWE correspondent Jackie Redmond shared a new clip on her Instagram account from her show, The Segment. In the video, she posed an intriguing question to several WWE Superstars: "What is something that everyone loves but you don’t like?" Several top names, including Cody Rhodes, Adam Pearce, CM Punk, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, Maxxine Dupri, Ivy Nile, and Dakota Kai, participated in the segment, each taking turns to share their answers.

During the clip, one of the most interesting answers came from Cody Rhodes. The American Nightmare claimed he didn't like people with no enemies. He shared his example, claiming that he just overheard a couple of people calling him "Politicody." He felt it was a good thing to have enemies because they wanted something he had, the Undisputed WWE Championship.

"People who don't have any enemies. That's the weirdest thing on the planet." He continued, "I have a long list of enemies. Just now, I heard two guys call me Politicody in the hall. So I'm good with that. They want it. (Undisputed WWE Championship)"

Cody Rhodes will face John Cena at WrestleMania

Last week on Monday Night RAW, John Cena kicked off the show from Glasgow, Scotland with a promo. He addressed the WWE Universe, expressing his intent to ruin professional wrestling by defeating the champion Cody Rhodes. He declared that he would surpass Ric Flair's record and stand alone at the top with 17 World Championship wins to his name.

While a chorus of boos drowned Cena's promo, he was interrupted by The American Nightmare. Cody and Cena had a tense verbal battle. The champ asked Cena to bring his best at WrestleMania. Before things got out of hand, John exited the ring quietly, heightening the tensions for their upcoming clash at the Show of Shows.

The two megastars will once again be face-to-face this week when RAW rolls into London, England.

