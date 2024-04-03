Cody Rhodes reveals shocking career-altering WWE plans if he fails against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL

WWE's landscape is about to change forever, regardless of the outcome of the rematch between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL. However, The American Nightmare revealed shocking plans if he failed in Philadelphia.

Cody Rhodes rose to the top after a grand return to WWE against Seth 'Freakin' Rollins at WrestleMania 38 in Texas. The American Nightmare became the biggest babyface in the promotion and went head-to-head against Roman Reigns and The Bloodline in last year's 'Mania.

After failing at last year's event, Cody Rhodes picked himself up and found new allies to finish his story. During an appearance on ESPN's First Take, the former AEW star revealed that he would transition as a commentator in the WWE if he failed to finish the story.

"If I don't finish the story, I might as well move over to commentary at that point. I might as well hit the booth... It's hard enough to be a good guy in 2024 and they've rode with me, these fans, they've been supportive. They've created the #WeWantCody movement, the whole thing. So if I lost again, feel like you lose their faith. More than anything, even if I didn't believe [winning the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship], they believed. So, I've got to do it for them. I believe, but they believe," said Rhodes.

Expand Tweet

The stakes for the second-generation star have been getting higher as we get close to the biggest WrestleMania of all time in Philadelphia in a matter of days.

Cody Rhodes wants 6-time WWE World Champion to return to the promotion

Cody Rhodes has done everything in his power over the past year to finish his story. After numerous encounters against new and old faces, The American Nightmare finally returned to the top against Roman Reigns in a rematch at WrestleMania XL.

Meanwhile, there are several rumors and theories about stars from the past returning to the WWE to assist The American Nightmare in dethroning The Tribal Chief. During a conversation with ESPN, Cody Rhodes stated that he wants Batista to return to the promotion now:

"Bryan [Danielson] is one of the most fun examples ever of a real, organic groundswell," Rhodes said. I wish Batista would come back now because I felt so bad. Like, you're booing Batista. This is Drax [from Guardians of the Galaxy], right? He's such a lovable and wonderful character."

The Animal will most likely not return to WWE for another run after retiring at The Grandest Stage of Them All in 2019 against Triple H.

What are your thoughts on Cody Rhodes? Sound off!

If you use any quotes from the article, please credit ESPN First Take, and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

CM Punk has patched up a long-standing rivalry. More details HERE

Poll : Do you think Cody Rhodes will fail at WrestleMania XL? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion