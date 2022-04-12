"I was most excited" - Cody Rhodes reveals which WWE Superstar he couldn't wait to meet

Cody Rhodes was excited to meet a certain WWE Champion upon his return to the company.

The American Nightmare returned to his original promotion in the most explosive way possible: a surprise debut at WrestleMania 38. Since then, fans and fellow WWE Superstars have welcomed him back to the company and even joined in on the many memes he's inspired on social media.

Cody was a guest on today's episode of Busted Open Radio with Dave LeGreca and Bully Ray to discuss a wide variety of subjects. During the interview, Rhodes revealed that he was most excited to meet newly-crowned RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair backstage at WrestleMania 38:

"The person I was most excited to meet was Bianca Belair," Cody Rhodes said. "I was most excited to meet her, and I got to meet her when she had just come from tearing the joint down, and I was underneath the stage so I could hear it all. You’re always happy when you can hear a hot crowd and they had set up such a brilliant crowd and put us in a difficult position to follow. I thought she was just a total queen when I met her, and to be able to be one of the first people to say congratulations, even though I’m brand new on the team, that was very nice and I’m a big fan having watched her last year what she did with Sasha. Big fan." (H/T: Wrestling Inc.)

Cody Rhodes recently watched his WrestleMania 38 match against Seth Rollins

Cody Rhodes has admitted in the past that he doesn't like watching his own matches back. However, he recently sat down to watch his return bout against Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 38.

The American Nightmare noted that he didn't realize that Corey Graves was going to utilize his "undesirable to undeniable" catchphrase during his entrance that night, but he really appreciated it:

"I don’t often watch my matches back," Cody said. "I had to watch this one back. I was watching because the productions are so different from WWE to AEW. There are just different productions. I was just so curious about how it all looked, and I did not know that Corey Graves was going to say, ‘undesirable to undeniable’ but that just shows what kind of professional he is and he had a deep connection with Dusty on a very unique level. That was special. That of all things. That was so special that people understood." (H/T: Wrestling Inc.)

What do you make of Cody Rhodes' comments? Are you surprised that he was most excited to meet Bianca Belair upon returning to WWE? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Why did The Undertaker not mention Mick Foley in his speech? The experts weigh in right here.

Edited by Jacob Terrell

LIVE POLL Q. Will Cody Rhodes win the WWE Championship in 2022? Yes No 2 votes so far