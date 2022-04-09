WrestleMania 38: 10 Behind the scene photos you need to see

WrestleMania 38 turned out to be a huge success, both for the company as well as the millions (and millions!) of fans watching the two-night extravaganza.

Filled with some amazing matches, multiple surprises, massive returns, and of course, a high-stakes main event, a lot happened on our screens across the two nights. However, we did miss out on a lot of backstage fun that the superstars had. WrestleMania, after all, is a huge celebration for the entire pro wrestling world.

Let's take a look at 10 behind-the-scenes photos from WrestleMania 38 and get a glimpse of what was going on behind those curtains at The Grandest Stage of Them All. Comment down and let us know your thoughts on the pay-per-view and your favorite picture from this article.

#10. Fist bump with The Phenom!

The Undertaker and Ronda Rousey

The Undertaker headlined this year's WWE Hall of Fame induction class, an honor that he deserved arguably more than anyone else. After delivering an amazing and inspiring Hall of Fame speech, The Phenom also appeared on both the nights of WrestleMania to thank the fans for their support for all these years.

In the above picture, The Undertaker can be seen giving a fist bump to Ronda Rousey. As the winner of the 2022 women's Royal Rumble match, Rousey challenged SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair for her title on WrestleMania Night One. However, she lost the match, much to the surprise of everyone watching.

Behind The Undertaker in this picture, we can also see former WWE Superstar Jason Jordan, who is now working as a producer for WWE.

#9. Just hanging out with two legends

Lita, Kevin Owens, and Trish Stratus

Kevin Owens arguably had the biggest WrestleMania of his career this year as he got to main event Night One against the living legend Stone Cold Steve Austin.

KO and Austin had an impromptu match at WrestleMania 38 and completely stole the show. While Owens lost the match, he received a lot of praise from the fans for taking most of the bumps and making Austin look like a million bucks.

In the picture above, Kevin Owens can be seen backstage having a chat with two other WWE Hall of Famers - Lita and Trish Stratus.

#8. He really is a giant!

Omos backstage at WrestleMania 38

Just look at the picture above! If you had any doubts, this should completely confirm that Omos really is a giant.

Night Two saw the WrestleMania singles debut of Monday Night RAW Superstar Omos, who faced the returning Bobby Lashley in a one-on-one match.

It was Lashley who picked up the win, but booking Omos in a singles match on the Biggest Stage of Them All clearly shows that Vince McMahon has big plans for him. And we saw that on the RAW after WrestleMania 38 as MVP betrayed Lashley and aligned himself with Omos.

#7. Right before the big surprise!

Cody Rhodes and Bianca Belair

Night One of WrestleMania 38 saw Bianca Belair finally get her revenge from SummerSlam defeat Becky Lynch to become the new RAW Women's Champion.

The above picture seems to have been taken right after her victory. As she made her way backstage with the title, The EST of WWE shared a high-five with the returning Cody Rhodes, who looks set to be on his way for his surprise entrance.

After weeks and weeks of rumors, Cody Rhodes finally arrived at WrestleMania 38 as Seth Rollins' mystery opponent and had an amazing match against him. It's great to see him mixing well with the stars on WWE's roster.

#6. Three GOATs backstage at WrestleMania 38

Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, and Stone Cold Steve Austin

Speaking of Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch, the two did lose their respective matches at WrestleMania 38. but let's take no credit away from them for giving amazing performances.

In the above picture, the real-life couple can be seen sharing a light-hearted moment with WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin backstage at WrestleMania 38. They might be two of the biggest heels in WWE right now, but behind the scenes, they are just amazing people to hang out with!

#5. What a debut he had!

Pat McAfee backstage at WrestleMania 38

WrestleMania 38 saw multiple celebrity matches, from Logan Paul teaming up with The Miz to Johnny Knoxville putting on a bizarre yet fun match against Sami Zayn. However, the celebrity who impressed the most was Pat McAfee, who had not one but two matches on Night Two.

He first competed against Austin Theory in a great match. However, the fun was just getting started as following this bout, WWE Chairman Vince McMahon himself stepped in and wrestled McAfee.

Using unfair practices, McMahon managed to defeat McAfee, but Stone Cold Steve Austin then appeared and cleared the house with stunners all around. In the above picture, McAfee can be seen backstage with the Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders, who were part of his special WrestleMania 38 entrance.

#4. Getting some last-minute tips!

Beth Phoenix and Edge

Night Two of WrestleMania 38 hosted the dream match between WWE Hall of Famer Edge and AJ Styles. The feud saw Edge tap into a very dark side, completely changing the presentation of his character, including his theme song.

In the above picture, Edge can be seen backstage with his wife and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix. The picture seems to have been taken before his match against AJ Styles, judging by Edge's completely gelled hair.

The Rated-R Superstar managed to defeat Styles after his new ally Damian Priest caused a distraction. Edge and Priest are rumored to be starting a faction that will include multiple other top names.

#3. All hail The Tribal Chief!

Roman Reigns backstage at WrestleMania 38

Roman Reigns is quickly establishing himself as one of the greatest WrestleMania performers of all time. WrestleMania 38 saw The Tribal Chief main-event the Show of Shows for an incredible sixth time.

Reigns faced Brock Lesnar in what was advertised as "The Biggest WrestleMania match of all time". The Head of the Table defeated Lesnar in the main event of Night Two to become the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

In the above picture, Roman Reigns can be seen backstage at WrestleMania 38 just before his scheduled match against Lesnar. Reigns has been unstoppable since his return to WWE at SummerSlam 2020. Now he has both the world titles in his possession and fans are still wondering - who will be the one to finally dethrone him?

#2. The two stars who stole the show on Night One

Cody Rhodes and Stone Cold Steve Austin

The above picture seems to have been taken right after Cody Rhodes' match against Seth Rollins, judging by the bruises on his back. The American Nightmare is giving a hug to Stone Cold Steve Austin and the WWE Hall of Famer seems to be whispering something in his ear.

During the media scrum following his WrestleMania 38 return, Cody Rhodes revealed that following his match with Seth Rollins, Austin told him - "That was the match you needed to have". Maybe the picture above is the exact moment when this conversation happened. In any case, these two completely stole the show on Night One.

#1. Recreating the iconic meme?

Brock Lesnar and The Undertaker

The Undertaker has had several amazing feuds throughout his 30+ year WWE career. One of his biggest rivals was The Beast Incarnate Brock Lesnar, who was the one to end The Phenom's undefeated WrestleMania streak.

In the above picture, Brock Lesnar can be seen sneaking up behind The Undertaker backstage at WrestleMania 38. It almost seems as if these two are trying to recreate the iconic meme of the Aquaman (Jason Momoa) sneaking up behind Superman (Henry Cavill) on the red carpet.

As revealed through backstage footage, these two on-screen rivals are really good friends behind the scenes.

Edited by Jacob Terrell

